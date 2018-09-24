Demi Rose Leaves Little To The Imagination In Plunging Swimsuit Snap

Demi Rose took to Instagram once again to show off her famous curves on Sunday. The social media starlet shared a steamy photo of herself in a plunging red one-piece swimsuit that leaves little to the imagination.

Her skimpy swimsuit has a zippered neckline that allows wearers to adjust the cleavage to show as little or as much as they wish. To complete her beach-perfect look, the model wore futuristic mirrored sunglasses with yellow lenses and a pair of black leggings. Highlighting her good-looking features, Demi wore light-colored makeup that included nude lipstick and a dust of blush to give her cheeks some color. In the snap, the brunette bombshell is posing coquettishly as she has her left hand lifted, slightly stroking her wavy hair.

The 23-year-old recently took a trip to sunny Ibiza, seemingly wishing to escape the plunging temperatures of her native United Kingdom, the Daily Mail noted. In this photo, Demi is living the life in Sant Josep de sa Talaia, known for its quiet coves, peaceful fishing village, and nightlife.

“Suave,” the model caption the snap.

Her 7.6 million followers were pleased with the snap, which received more than 250,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments.

Demi is well known for her bikini photos on social media, but she has expressed a desire to pursue a career in acting, according to the Daily Mail report, adding that she might be moving to Los Angeles soon to achieve that dream.

“Movies have always been a passion of mine since I went to stage school. But another ambition is to become a Bond Girl, as I love the style and glamour of those films,” she said, as per the Daily Mail.

As for her enviable figure, Demi has said she likes to lead a healthy lifestyle, focusing on clean eating. The fattiest food she eats, she told the Daily Mail is nuts and peanut butter, which she considers a treat. Those around her say she is the healthiest person they know, she said.

“My figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing I eat my body isn’t used to it and just puts on the weight. That means no birthday cake!” she told the publication.

Demi was thrust into the spotlight when she was linked to Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga following their breakup. Since then, she has attracted millions of followers on Instagram and slowly started to build her following.