Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber Spend ‘Blissful’ Few Days In Europe Amid Prenup Rumors

Love is still very much in the air for the handsome couple, as seen in Hailey Baldwin’s Instagram page.

The model shared an Instagram story with her fans on Sunday, followed by the caption: “The most blissful few days. Thank you God for all the beautiful things you create.”

Hailey has recently embarked on a European trip, which started in the United Kingdom for London Fashion Week, and her beau has been with her all along.

Fans were quick to wonder whether Biebs was among those “beautiful things,” as the pair seem happier than ever. Justin, 24, and Hailey, 21, became engaged back in July after the pop star proposed to her with a stunning $500,000 engagement ring.

They’re now enjoying some well-deserved time together in Europe, with a quick trip to Italy after London for Milan’s Fashion Week, before jetting off to Zurich, Switzerland.

It has been rumored that the two have already gotten married after they were spotted together in front of a judge at a courthouse in New York, but Hailey took to Twitter to say, “I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!,” as reported by People.

But according to TMZ, the alleged reason why Hailey and Justin haven’t tied the knot yet is that they’re working on a prenuptial agreement.

The two have reportedly hired individual lawyers to work out their prenup, which is an agreement between both parties to settle what each one of them is entitled to in case they decide to get divorced.

The ‘Love Yourself’ singer’s net worth is evaluated at around $265 million, while the Adidas model’s fortune is worth around $2 million, as reported by Cosmopolitan.

Biebs and Hailey “have each lawyered up for the negotiation that is as important as it is awkward,” TMZ said.

The publication reported that even though the two are incredibly religious and intend on staying together “until death does them part,” they have been counseled to get the prenup so their assets are protected.

Any money each of them gathers during their marriage will remain as their own as per the settlement. The couple is said to have postponed the wedding until the agreement is signed.

Even though Hailey as remained private about their relationship, she told Coveteur that getting engaged was a huge step for her.

“Well, I got engaged! I think that’s probably the biggest OMG moment of the year for me, of my life. So that’s probably top,” she said.