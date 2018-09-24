Carrie Underwood Makes Country Music History As ‘Cry Pretty’ Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200 Chart

Country singer Carrie Underwood’s newest album, Cry Pretty, has her making history as the first woman to have four albums hit the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart, reports Billboard.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular album sales in the U.S. using equivalent album units. Units include traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA), and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Cry Pretty, which was released on September 14 from Capitol Nashville, earned 266,000 equivalent album units in its first week of sales, with 251,000 of them in traditional album sales. It also earned 11,000 SEA units and 4,000 TEA units.

Underwood’s four albums, Cry Pretty, Blown Away (2012), Play On (2009), and Carnival Ride(2007), have all debuted at the No. 1 spot on the chart. Until now, she was tied with singers Faith Hill, Linda Ronstadt, and Taylor Swift for three top-placing albums each. Although Swift has had five albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, only three of them were considered country albums as 1989 and reputation were both pop efforts, writes Billboard. Furthermore, Garth Brooks remains the country singer across all genders to hold the record for most albums to debut in the top spot, with nine total.

Cry Pretty is also the first country album in three years to earn the most units during its launch, knocking out Luke Bryan’s Kill The Lights, which earned 345,000 units when it debuted on August 29, 2015. Underwood also earned the most units of any other female country singer since Billboard began ranking albums by equivalent album units in 2014.

The album also marks the largest week for a woman in 2018. Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy, which launched with 255,000 units in April was the year’s record-holder until now. Finally, Cry Pretty knocks Swift’s Red out of top spot as the largest sales week for a country album by a female artist. In its ninth week on the chart, Red sold 276,000 copies.

Underwood responded to the news that her album had reached the top spot on the list in an interview with Billboard.

“This album is so special to me for so many reasons and I couldn’t be more proud that people have embraced it the way they have. I feel so blessed to be able to do what I do, and I am incredibly grateful for the support of fans around the world that make it all possible.”

A screenshot of Billboard‘s article announcing that her album made country history appeared on her Instagram page. The caption read, “Congratulations, Carrie! -TeamCU.”