‘Attack On Titan’ Season 3, Episode 10 Features Kenny’s Flashback And Return Of Three Powerful Titans

Will the Beast, Colossal, and Armored Titans join hands to capture Eren?

Attack on Titan Season 3, Episode 10, which is currently available at Chia-Anime, featured a flashback of Kenny Ackerman. It started with Kenny’s failed assassination of Uri Reiss, the late brother of Rod Reiss, who was once considered as the true king of the Walls. Despite learning about Kenny’s intention to end his life, Uri still decided to free the enemy and apologized for what the Reiss family did to the Ackerman’s.

The latest episode of Attack on Titan gave more information about Kenny’s bloodline. The Ackerman Family is a family of warriors who once served the royal government. They began to be persecuted after distancing themselves from the royal family. The details are unknown, but some experience a mysterious awakening and gain abilities exceeding a typical human.

During their conversation, Uri convinced Kenny to serve their family again. Since then, the two became best friends. When Uri was on the verge of death, he told Kenny about his plan to pass the power of the Founding Titan to his brother’s daughter, Frieda Reiss. After learning that he could also turn into a “God” like Uri, Kenny became interested in the power of the Founding Titan.

Attack on Titan Season 3, Episode 10 also confirmed the real relationship between Kenny and Levi. Kenny was the one who took care of Levi when his mother died. He also taught him how to survive in the underground world.

Fans can watch the first episode of ‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 before its release | See Attack on Titan: The Roar of Awakening 7pm Jul 10 (sub) & 7pm Jul 11 (dub)! https://t.co/lQCkddsQck pic.twitter.com/vQCtPX0nVV — Capitol Theatre (@CapitolW65th) June 4, 2018

After beating Rod Reiss’ Titan, Levi saw Kenny with a half-burned face and his body covered with blood. Levi is aware that Kenny can no longer fight back and told his comrade that he can handle the enemy on his own. During their conversation, Kenny showed Levi a Titan injection that he could use to extend his life.

However, Levi knew that Kenny doesn’t really have any plan to transform into a Titan. Kenny told Levi that he’s his real uncle. He decided to abandon him after realizing that he’s not fit to become a father. Before Kenny died, he gave Levi the Titan injection he stole from Rod Reiss.

Attack on Titan Season 3, Episode 10 also featured the coronation of Historia Reiss as a queen. Before agreeing to sit on the throne, Historia asked Erwin Smith to let her launch the finishing blow against her father. As the new queen of the Walls, the first thing she did was hit Levi. Instead of being mad, Levi thanked Historia and the other members of the Survey Corps.

The final scenes of Attack on Titan Season 3, Episode 10 showed the Beast Titan successfully defeating the Armored Titan. Berthholdt Hoover came in and took Reiner Braun out of his Titan. The Beast Titan told them that their main priority is to retrieve the “coordinate” before saving their comrade, Annie Leonhart.