‘Child’s Play’ Creator Don Mancini Throws Shade At New Reboot

The writer of all seven films in the original 'Child's Play' franchise doesn't seem happy about the new film at all.

The two producers behind last year’s hit horror reboot IT hope another reboot will be just as successful. David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith are working on the reboot of Child’s Play.

The remake will be set in modern day and revolve around teenage characters. At this point, it’s not clear if the film will feature the familiar red-headed Chucky doll or a different one, but the evil doll is expected to get an upgrade and have technologically-advanced features.

Several other franchises have been rebooted in recent years, but not while the original franchise was still ongoing. Don Mancini has written all seven films in the Child’s Play franchise and directed the last three. According to Indie Wire, he responded to a first-look image of the rebook with a tweet of a picture of Mariah Carey holding a sign that says “I don’t know her.”

The image was captioned with “THIS IS ALL I HAVE TO SAY ON THAT SUBJECT.” He seems to be suggesting that he has nothing to do with the remake and isn’t exactly happy about the new project. In July, Mancini told Entertainment Weekly that he had declined an offer to become an executive producer on the remake and expressed concern that Klevberg’s movie would “muddy” the brand.

The original Child’s Play movie was directed by Tom Holland and debuted in 1988. It was the beginning of a successful horror franchise that spawned six more sequels. The latest film in the series was Cult of Chucky, which was released in 2017. Don Mancini worked as a screenwriter on every Child’s Play film, including an upcoming TV series, but he will not be involved in Klevberg’s project.

Screenwriter Don Mancini doesn’t seem happy about the new Child’s Play reboot according to his new tweet. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Brad Dourif, the actor who voices the villainous doll Chucky in the original series, will also not be involved in the reboot. Klevberg says he doesn’t know who will play the doll in the movie. Entertainment Weekly reports that the director said, “We haven’t cast that role yet.”

Production on Child’s Play started September 20. The film will star Brian Tyree Henry, Aubrey Plaza, and Gabriel Bateman and it will be directed by Lars Klevberg. According to IMBD, the plot of the film is more modern and based on the idea of a doll that has been digitally hacked rather than possessed. The doll is also called a “Buddy Doll” instead of a “Good Guy Doll.” Gabriel Bateman plays a child who gets a doll for his birthday and Aubrey Plaza plays his mother.