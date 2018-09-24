‘Big Brother’ Season 21 Casting Is Open

Fear not 'BB' fans, Season 21 is a go.

The future of Big Brother was in the air over the last two weeks, but it appears now that the show has been renewed for another season despite no official announcement. With the scandal surrounding former CBS CEO Les Moonves and Big Brother host Julie Chen, no one was sure of the fate of the popular reality competition show.

#SaveBBUSA spread wildly across Twitter as fans of the longtime program became worried about their favorite show’s future. Big Brother production spoiler account, REALvegas4sure was even worried about the fate of their show and encouraged viewers to do their part to ensure a renewal was set in place. Everything appeared to be just fine as Sunday night’s episode concluded with a casting call for Season 21.

Casting opened on September 20 and crashed as too many applicants swarmed the site. Robyn Kass, the casting director of Big Brother, shared the news on Twitter and urged all the houseguest hopefulls to give the website sometime before trying to apply again. In no time, the website was back up and fans began to apply again.

“Site is up! My advice…. don’t worry about being the first to apply! Instead of impulsively applying tonight, take a few days to think through what you really want to say. You have plenty of time, don’t rush,” she later tweeted.

As far as Julie Chen’s fate regarding the series, it appears as if she will continue on to host one more season of Celebrity Big Brother and one more season of the original Big Brother. Both upcoming seasons are included in her current contract, but anything can change as the scandal with her husband Les progresses. Julie recently announced her departure from The Talk to spend more time with her family. The host likely left as the women on the panel often discuss their daily lives and with Julie’s currently in disarray, to say the least, it was the best decision to leave the show.

Fans of the show who’d like to apply to be on Big Brother Season 21 can fill out an application here. There are no rumors or spoilers on the theme of next season, and whether former houseguests are going to be invited back. With the major success of a fresh cast in Season 20, it’s likely producers will follow suit with the same format.

The final episode of Big Brother Season 20 airs this Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. EST on CBS.