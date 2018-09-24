iPad Pro 2018: Apple’s Flagship Tablet Reportedly Set For October 2018 Release

Apple's flagship tablet could still make an appearance before 2018 ends.

One of Apple’s most highly-anticipated devices this year is arguably the iPad Pro 2018. The device’s last iterations, which were released in early 2017, were the company’s most finely-designed tablets yet, capable of productivity levels unmatched by their predecessors. This year, Apple has proven to be tight-lipped about its tablet line, foregoing the iPad Pro series in its recent launch.

Prior to the reveal of the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR, speculations were high that Apple was preparing to unveil the iPad Pro 2018 at its now-annual September event. As the unveiling came to pass, however, Apple’s September event was only allotted for two product lines — the Apple Watch Series 4 and the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR. There was no mention of the iPad Pro anywhere.

This is not to say that Apple would likely forego its tablet this year, however. As noted by The Motley Fool, the iPad series still accounts for 8.4% of Apple’s fiscal-year 2017 revenue, making it a sizable part of the company’s business. With this in mind, there is a good chance that Apple is simply saving the iPad Pro 2018 for a reveal later this year.

According to a report from The Express, an internal code reportedly found in iOS 12.1 was listed as “iPad2018Fall,” seemingly referencing a Fall 2018 release for the upcoming device. Such a teaser makes sense, considering that Apple usually holds an event every year showcasing the upgrades and updates to its MacBook and iMac line. If this latest teaser is any indication, it would seem that Apple could be saving the iPad Pro 2018 for its event later this year.

iPad Pro (2018) Still on the Horizon, iOS 12.1 Suggests https://t.co/JDk5NyttK7 pic.twitter.com/ZuWrCYrdIy — TechnoBuffalo (@TechnoBuffalo) September 19, 2018

Exciting things might lie ahead for fans of Apple’s flagship tablet. For one, rumors about the device have been incredibly encouraging, with speculations pointing to a possible two-step chip upgrade, meaning that instead of being equipped with the A11X Bionic chip, Apple might fit the device with the A12X Bionic processor instead.

Encouraging rumors also point to a radical redesign of the device, as it would reportedly feature a Face ID sensor, thinner bezels all around, and no Home Button. The headphone jack, which Apple has been retiring since the unveiling of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, is reportedly leaving the iPad Pro series as well. The device is also rumored to feature a different frame than its predecessor, with the 2018 device reportedly being given a boxier body for users to have a better grip due to the device’s slimmer bezels.