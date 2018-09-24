Galaxy S10: Samsung’s 2019 Flagship’s Display Sizes, Model Numbers Have Been Leaked

The iPhone XR will likely meet competition in the form of the Galaxy S10 Lite.

This year is proving to be a year of iterative upgrades in the smartphone industry. Samsung’s Galaxy S9, inasmuch as the device was decent, proved to be underwhelming, and it is now looking to be one of the company’s worst-performing devices in years. Even the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR, which dominated headlines in the mobile market, are slight upgrades over Apple’s best-selling iPhone X.

Other flagships are still on the horizon. There’s still the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, which is expected to launch this October. The OnePlus 6T is also reportedly coming, and so will the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, according to a wccftech report. These smartphones, as powerful as they would likely be, would probably prove to be iterative upgrades over their predecessors as well.

This means that for all intents and purposes, the most exciting smartphone that is likely on the pipeline would be the Samsung Galaxy S10. The Galaxy S10 is an important device for Samsung, considering that it has the potential to redeem the S series after the underwhelming market performance of the Galaxy S9 and S9+. Rumors about the device are already surfacing, such as Samsung’s reported strategy of releasing three variants of the device, just like Apple did with the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR.

As more rumors about the device start trickling in, the smartphone community’s prominent leakers are starting to set their eyes on the Galaxy S10. Among them is Ice Universe, one of Twitter’s well-known groups providing early tidbits of information from upcoming mobile devices. Just recently, the group took to the social media platform listing down the Galaxy S10’s model numbers and their screen sizes, providing a clearer view of that the devices could be like.

Samsung Galaxy S10 will arrive with a 'very significant' makeover, claims CEOhttps://t.co/xGhGxbKZkW pic.twitter.com/iYG2qpRGvR — TechRadar (@techradar) September 17, 2018

According to the leaker group, the Galaxy S10 would be released in three variants, SM-G970, which would have a 5.8-inch flat display, SM-G973, which would reportedly feature a 5.8-inch Edge display, and SM-G975, which would come equipped with a 6.44-inch display. These devices, as rumors suggest, would likely be released as the Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+.

Such a lineup of devices seem to be a direct challenge to Apple, considering that the Cupertino-based tech giant is essentially tackling on the midrange market with the iPhone XR. While Apple’s lower-priced iPhone XR packs an LCD display, however, the Galaxy S10 Lite’s seems to be featuring a flat display to indicate its designation as a lower-priced model.