‘Big Brother 20:’ Tyler And JC Rank The Female Houseguests By Who They Would Date

JC ranked the men too.

With just three houseguests left in the Big Brother house this season, conversations are starting to get real personal and open between the roommates. Tyler Crispen and JC Mounduix started ranking all the houseguests Sunday evening and in terms of their date-ability. Tyler ranked only the women, while JC ranked both the men and women in the house.

Big Brother Network documented the rankings, and some of their choices might surprise viewers of the show.

First, JC ranked the women in the house despite the fact that he is only interested in men. Starting with his least datable woman, JC began with Bayleigh Dayton who he claimed he “would never” date if he was straight. Bayleigh was followed by Sam Bledsoe, Angie “Rockstar” Lantry, Kaitlyn Herman, Angela Rummans, Haleigh Broucher, Rachel Swindler and said Kaycee Clark would always be his number one because she reminds him of a guy.

Then JC set his sights on the male houseguests and put first-evictee Steve Arienta at the bottom of his list. Working his way to the top, Steve was followed by Chris “Swaggy C” Williams, Faysal Shafaat, Scottie Salton, Brett Robinson, and Winston Hines. This, of course, left Tyler at the top of JC’s totem pole which comes as no surprise. JC has flirted with Tyler the entire season and was even caught caressing his friend and kissing him while he slept.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Tyler then decided to rank the women based on his standards. From the bottom, Tyler worked his way up starting with Rockstar, Sam, Bayleigh, Kaitlyn, Haleigh, and Rachel. The lifeguard then said that Angela and Kaycee were tied for his number one spot. JC then called his friend out for saying that, claiming Tyler knew Angela was his number one.

Fans would agree with JC since it was shown on the live feeds and the CBS broadcasts that Tyler and Angela were in a showmance for half of the season. The two even declared their love for one another within the last two weeks, with Tyler admitting it again in his goodbye message to Angela this past Thursday.

"Anyone would be crazy not to be absolutely, 100% in love with you."#BBTyler and #BBAngela made their feelings known before one of them left the #BB20 house. ICYMI, catch up now: https://t.co/vKUzPNIdv8 pic.twitter.com/d6U7NWxrUD — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 21, 2018

While the rankings seemed like a way for JC and Tyler to pass time in the house, some fans didn’t care for the way they decided to judge the women.

“This is messed up 🙁 all the girls this season were beautiful!!” one fan tweeted.

The final episode of Big Brother Season 20 airs this Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. EST on CBS.