‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Is Now Streaming On Netflix

With 'The Walking Dead' Season 9 premiere just two weeks away, Netflix subscribers can now binge through Season 8.

As the Inquisitr reported about a month ago when the official Netflix release date news broke, fans of The Walking Dead agreed Season 8 is one of the most intense seasons to date.

“After being brutally forced to fall under Negan’s will, Rick now understands Negan can’t be reasoned with, and any day could be the survivors’ last,” read the official Season 8 description on the AMC website.

Warning: The rest of the article contains Season 8 spoilers.

As those who watched the series on cable TV know, Season 8 premiered in October of last year. It was a very special season as it also contained the milestone 100th episode of the series. Directed by Greg Nicotero, this particular episode featured Maggie, Ezekiel, and Rick joining forces and rallying their communities in an effort to end Negan’s reign. The episode also featured Gregory encouraging the Hilltop residents to stay out of it and support Negan.

During Season 8 the series also said goodbye to several beloved characters including Lennie James who played the role of Morgan. All was not lost for fans of Lennie, as he decided to break away from The Walking Dead cast in order to join the cast of the spin-off series Fear the Walking Dead. Other cast members fans were forced to say goodbye to in Season 8 included:

Simon (played by Steven Ogg)

Jared (played by Joshua Mikel)

Tobin (played by Jason Douglas)

Dr. Harlan Carson (played by R. Keith Harris)

Gavin (played by Jayson Warner Smith)

Eric Raleigh (played by Jordan Woods-Robinson)

Shiva (the tiger)

Perhaps one of the biggest upsets in the Season 8 casting was when Carl Grimes (played by Chandler Riggs) who had been with the AMC series since it first premiered six years ago on April 24 exited the show.

For anyone who manages to binge through all 16 episodes of Season 8, there are a few other series in the zombie genre available for streaming such as iZombie, Z Nation, and Santa Clarita Diet. While Glitch and The Returned are not exactly of the zombie genre, they show up in the Netflix library as recommended viewing options for anyone who has watched The Walking Dead.

According to Netflix Life, The Walking Dead Season 8 wasn’t the only big show to hit the Netflix library recently. Maniac, Season 1 of The Good Cop, Season 3 of Cable Girls, and American Horror Story: Cult are all also newly available to stream on Netflix.

Tune in as The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season in two weeks on October 7.