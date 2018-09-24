Aubrey O’Day Flaunts Her Curves In See Through Black Lingerie

Reality TV star and singer Aubrey O’Day showed off what her momma gave her in a new social media post today.

The “White Hot Lies” singer took to Instagram to share the image that leaves little to the imagination. She captioned it, “you think you love me now. I think you should be worried. fit, @fashionnova.”

In addition to her careers as a singer and TV talent, O’Day also serves as a brand model on Instagram. Typically she represents Fashion Nova or Pretty Little Thing to her followers. In today’s post, she represents Fashion Nova, and O’Day flaunted her curves in the brand’s Deception Lace Teddy in Black. The model had her beach blonde hair covering much of her face.

The post attracted plenty of likes in just a few hours with nearly 20,000 of the model’s 901,000 fans responding. The response was overwhelmingly positive.

One fan wrote, “What an amazingly beautiful woman you are Aubrey may God bless you and yours.”

Another said, “Just beautiful and stunning and gorgeous and [fire emojis].”

O’Day is part of Danity Kane along with Shannon Bex and Dawn Richard. The band recently reunited, and initially, they formed on MTV’s reality show Making the Band. The singer also starred on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2012, and this year details of an alleged affair with now President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. shortly after she appeared on the show, according to an Inquisitr report.

Currently, O’Day stars on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars with her ex-boyfriend, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio whom she dated for a little over a year, and their relationship ended in July 2017. According to People, on the most recent episode of the TV show, details that O’Day wished DelVecchio dead came out, and the singer did not appreciate that her now ex-boyfriend didn’t confront her about that privately instead of spreading it around with others on the show.

After DelVecchio revealed he didn’t bring up the topic, O’Day said, “Why don’t you just talk to me about what you felt? I understand that’s hard to hear; it’s also hard to be abused.”

Before the recent Danity Kane reunion, O’Day and Bex teamed up for Dumblonde, and the duo released a new single this past summer, and they supposedly have an entirely new album coming out sometime before the end of the year even though there is no firm date set at this time. For now, they’re on “The Universe Is Undefeated” tour along with Richard. The tour consists of DK3 music, Dumblonde content, and stuff from Richard’s solo career. So far fans appear to love the tour performances, and O’Day shows examples of that on her Instagram Story.