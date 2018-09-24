Michael Avenatti Says He’s Aware Of Evidence That Brett Kavanaugh Allegedly Targeted Women For Gang Rape

Avenatti claims to represent a woman with credible information of Kavanaugh's predatory behavior.

Michael Avenatti, the attorney who represents Stormy Daniels, claims that he has a client with alleged “credible information” that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, and his friend, Mark Judge, targeted women for gang rape at house parties during the 1980s.

On Sunday, Avenatti tweeted a screenshot of an email exchange with Mike Davis, the Chief Counsel For Nominations at the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary. In the email, the attorney says that he has knowledge of evidence that Kavanaugh and Judge targeted “women with alcohol and drugs in order to allow a ‘train’ of men to subsequently gang rape them.”

Avenatti’s email also asserts that there are multiple witnesses who can offer testimony to back up these claims. He called on Davis to bring these witnesses in to “testify publicly” and offered a list of six questions that they should be asked.

One of the questions Avenatti suggested is: “Did you ever participate in any sexual conduct with a woman at a house party whom you understood to be intoxicated or under the influence of drugs?”

This news from Michael Avennatti comes after a second woman came forward to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual assault. The Inquisitr previously reported that a woman named Debbie Ramirez claims that Kavanaugh exposed his private parts to her while she was at a party during his freshman year at Yale University. In a story reported by Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer for The New Yorker, Ramirez said that she tried to push him away from her which caused her to touch his penis without her consent.

My e-mail of moments ago with Mike Davis, Chief Counsel for Nominations for U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary. We demand that this process be thorough, open and fair, which is what the American public deserves. It must not be rushed and evidence/witnesses must not be hidden. pic.twitter.com/11XLZJBTtY — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 24, 2018

Dr. Christine Blasely Ford was the first woman to come forward with sexual assault allegations against the Supreme Court nominee. She alleges that Kavanaugh held her down at a party while they were in high school and attempted to forcibly remove her clothes. Ford has agreed to testify against Kavanaugh in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

I represent a woman with credible information regarding Judge Kavanaugh and Mark Judge. We will be demanding the opportunity to present testimony to the committee and will likewise be demanding that Judge and others be subpoenaed to testify. The nomination must be withdrawn. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 23, 2018

In another tweet on Sunday, Avenatti said that he does not represent Debbie Ramirez.

In the wake of the Ramirez allegations, one Democratic senator has called for a postponement of the Supreme Court nomination proceedings.

Senator Diane Feinstein called for a “fair, independent process” that will guarantee an impartial background report on Kavanaugh. In a letter to Chuck Grassley, Chairman U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary, Feinstein suggested that the FBI should investigate Debbie Ramirez’s claims.

“It’s time to set politics aside,” she wrote. “We must ensure that a thorough and fair investigation is conducted before moving forward.”