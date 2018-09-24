‘Big Brother 20’ Spoilers: Tyler Admits He’s In Love With Angela To JC And Kaycee

The showmance is no longer a secret.

The secret showmance has finally been revealed! Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans had been hiding a major secret for almost half of the season — and the lifeguard decided that it was finally time to let his two remaining roommates in on his love affair. Despite the fact that most houseguests suspected that something was going on between Tyler and Angela — namely JC Mounduix — it was never revealed until today.

According to Big Brother Network on Twitter, Tyler confessed to JC and Kaycee that he told Angela that he loved her in his goodbye message, after she was evicted this past Thursday night. Fans of the show know that the “I Love You” exchange between Tyler and Angela happened way before the taped goodbye message — with Angela admitting her feelings first.

Kaycee seemed shocked that Tyler admitted his love for Angela — and JC made fun of him for declaring it in such a public way.

“National television you told her you are in love with her. She’s probably going to get out of here like “that’s very cute. Thank you!” he joked with his roommates.

JC later suggested that Angela could possibly love Tyler back. Tyler, of course, knows that Angela loves him in return, as they had been exchanging promises of love for over a week at that point. The Miami dancer then said that Angela was probably going to ignore Tyler once they were all back in the real world — and that he was going to enjoy it.

"Anyone would be crazy not to be absolutely, 100% in love with you."#BBTyler and #BBAngela made their feelings known before one of them left the #BB20 house. ICYMI, catch up now: https://t.co/vKUzPNIdv8 pic.twitter.com/d6U7NWxrUD — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 21, 2018

It’s possible that Angela and Tyler will have some problems once Big Brother is over, as Angela is jaded over some of the secrets that Tyler kept from her this season.

“I was hurt when I found out he had a final two deal with Kaycee. I accepted it on a game level but I think he could have handled it differently to protect my emotions a bit. We’ll see how our conversation goes and we will go from there,” she confessed to Entertainment Weekly.

During Sunday night’s episode of Big Brother, the three houseguests — and Jeff Schroeder — discussed all of the showmances that took place during the season. Tyler and Angela were skimmed over with no confirmation, while the houseguests mostly talked about pairings such as Bayleigh Dayton and Chris “Swaggy C” Williams in addition to Haleigh Broucher and Faysal Shafaat.

Cheers to the finale! It's just THREE days away. #BB20 pic.twitter.com/NWz5hlBN1H — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 24, 2018

The showmance between Tyler and Angela is still news to many in the jury house — and since none of the remaining three houseguests will make it there — the secret is still being kept from the jurors. It’s highly unlikely that Angela will admit her showmance with Tyler while she is in the jury house with her enemies.

The final episode of Big Brother Season 20 airs this Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. EST on CBS.