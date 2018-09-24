Mitch McConnell Reportedly Knew About Second Kavanaugh Accuser When He Vowed To ‘Plow Through’ His Nomination

A new woman has accused the Supreme Court nominee of sexual misconduct.

Mitch McConnell was aware that there was another woman accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct when the Senate Majority Leader vowed to “plow through” Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, a new report claims.

On Sunday, a second woman came forward to claim that the Supreme Court nominee behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner. Deborah Ramirez, a classmate of Kavanaugh’s at Yale University, told the New Yorker that Kavanaugh thrust his penis in her face while they were at a dorm party where both were drunk.

“Brett was laughing,” Ramirez recalled. “I can still see his face, and his hips coming forward, like when you pull up your pants.”

Ramirez said another male student quickly spread the word about the incident.

“Somebody yelled down the hall, ‘Brett Kavanaugh just put his penis in Debbie’s face,’ ” she said. “It was his full name. I don’t think it was just ‘Brett.’ And I remember hearing and being mortified that this was out there.”

The article noted that the New Yorker reporters who put together the story — Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer — contacted Senate Republicans earlier in the week seeking comment on the allegations. Despite knowing that Kavanaugh now faced a second accuser after Christine Blasey Ford claimed he sexually assaulted her in high school, Senate Republicans still made statements this week trying to push through Kavanaugh’s nomination.

That included Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who vowed at a conservative summit this week that Republicans would “plow through” Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

“We’re going to plow right through it,” McConnell said on Friday at the Value Voters Summit in Washington, D.C. (via Fox News).

“President Trump has nominated a stunningly successful individual. You’ve watched the fight, you’ve watched the tactics, but here’s what I want to tell you, in the very near future Judge Kavanaugh will be on the United States Supreme Court.”

Per Ronan Farrow, Senate Dems investigate new allegation of sexual misconduct against Brett Kavanaugh: Deborah Ramirez, a Yale classmate of Kavanaugh’s has described a dorm party gone awry, and a drunken incident that she wants the F.B.I. to investigate https://t.co/gjIPZ4fihu — Bill Madden (@activist360) September 24, 2018

The report led to an immediate backlash against Mitch McConnell and other Republicans who tried to push through Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court while knowing that there were more allegations yet to be investigated. At the same time McConnell vowed to “plow through” to get Kavanaugh onto the bench, the Senate Judiciary Committee was in negotiations with Ford to testify about her allegations.

With Dr. Ford, Deborah Ramirez and Michael Avenatti's new client coming forward, we now have three women making allegations about Brett Kavanaugh. But Mitch McConnell said last week "Kavanaugh will be on the United States Supreme Court" and promised to "plow right through it." — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 24, 2018

Mitch McConnell knew this story was coming when he publicly vowed to “plow through” and confirm Kavanaugh. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 24, 2018

There could still be more to come. Lawyer Michael Avenatti tweeted on Sunday that he represents a third woman with what he said was “credible information” about Brett Kavanaugh and Mark Judge, the classmate who Ford says was in the room when Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her. The woman claims that Kavanaugh targeted women at parties to be gang raped, Avenatti says.