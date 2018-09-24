‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Courtney Hadwin May Sign With Simon Cowell’s Record Label

The talented 14-year-old has a long career ahead of her.

Fans of NBC’s hit competition series America’s Got Talent were shocked on Wednesday, September 19, when 14-year-old singer Courtney Hadwin was thrown out of the competition, finishing in sixth place.

Ultimately, AGT crowned magician Shin Lim its Season 13 winner — but Hadwin may still come out on top.

According to the Daily Star, the British vocalist may soon be signing a recording contract with Syco Entertainment, which is owned by America’s Got Talent creator and judge Simon Cowell.

A spokesperson for the music and television mogul told Variety that Cowell had a meeting with the young vocalist at his house the day after the AGT finale, September 20. However, the rep would not confirm if a deal had been struck.

During the season finale, he praised Hadwin, who has a unique and mature voice for someone so young.

“Every time you perform, you inspire people,” Cowell said. “You are more than a great singer, you are a trendsetter.”

Boxed Out PR’s Hayley Smith told the Daily Star that the vocal powerhouse could potentially get a six-figure deal if she plays her cards right.

On AGT, Hadwin, who suffers from social anxiety, wowed the judges and TV viewers with her natural-born talent, which many likened to the late Janis Joplin.

Thank you so so much for voting for me yesterday night.If it wasn’t for use I wouldn’t be in the TOP 10 of @agt and that is just amazing!! thank you so so much for your continuous of support and watch out for new music soon ????❤️ #agt pic.twitter.com/3UPyxZQoaM — Courtney Hadwin (@CourtneyHadwin) September 21, 2018

Judge Howie Mandel gave her his Golden Buzzer after her June audition in which she energetically sang Otis Redding’s “Hard to Handle.” Her other soulful performances on the TV series were covers of James Brown’s “Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag,” Steppenwolf’s “Born to Be Wild,” and Tina Turner’s “River Deep, Mountain High.”

On the finale episode, she was joined onstage by English rock band The Struts, performing their song “Could Have Been Me” and Joplin’s “Piece of My Heart.”

This was Hadwin’s second attempt to win a performance-based television competition. In 2017, she competed on Season 1 of The Voice Kids U.K. She was on the team coached by McFly vocalist and guitarist Danny Jones. She made it to the finals, but did not win.

If the long-haired vocalist does sign with Syco Entertainment, she will be in good company. Camila Cabello, Noah Cyrus, Louis Tomlinson, Il Divo, Little Mix, and the winner of Season 11 of America’s Got Talent, Grace VanderWaal, are all signed to the label.

While we wait to hear if Hadwin has actually inked a contract with Cowell and Syco, we do know one of her next moves: she will be opening for Shin Lim at his mini Las Vegas residency, which is part of the prize package he received for winning Season 13 of America’s Got Talent. The five shows take place at the Paris Theater at Paris Las Vegas from November 2 to November 4.