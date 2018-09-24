Drake Apologizes To Fans For Canceling Miami Concerts

Earlier today, Drake took to his Instagram story to address rumors and post an apology to his fans. On August 12, 2018, the Canadian rapper embarked on a 57-show tour with rap group Migos, which they dubbed the Aubrey and the Three Migos tour. The tour kicked off in Kansas City and is scheduled to conclude on November 17, 2018, in Atlanta, but it seems there have been some unexpected issue that contributed to the cancelation of a few events.

According to the listed tour dates, Drake and the Migos where expected to perform in Miami on Friday, September 21 and Saturday, September 22, however the American Airlines Arena tweeted news of the concert cancelation, citing “circumstances beyond our control.”

Rumors immediately began swirling with fans speculating and trying to figure out the reason behind the disappointing change in plans. Reports from Cosmo say that Drake was quick to lay the rumors to rest by issuing an apology and an explanation to his fans via social media.

The Scorpion rapper told fans that he was dealing with a sudden illness.

“I just wanted to say how sorry I am about these two Miami shows. I got so ill so fast and I had never experienced anything like that in my life,” he wrote.

Drake also thanked “two doctors and nurse” that provided him with “’round the clock care.” It’s unclear what kind of sickness the star was suffering from but he says he is recovering well and promises to make the performance up to his Miami fans.

This isn’t the first hiccup in the tour. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, back in August, Drake ended up postponing his hometown show in Toronto to visit a young fan in the hospital. The tour was also originally expected to kick off in July, but was delayed because of production issues.

Fans of the rapper seemed mostly understanding but Drake did face quite a bit of backlash recently after it was revealed that he might be dating an 18-year-old model and texting with 14-year-old Stranger Things actress, Millie Bobby Brown, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

The young actress has since defended her friendship with Drake, calling it “lovely.”

“Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline? U guys are weird… for real,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

The Aubrey and the Three Migos tour will pick up again on September 24 in New Orleans and continue through November 17 in Atlanta. The Miami concerts were rescheduled for November 13 and November 14.