Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Net Worth Compared To Kate Middleton & Prince William’s Net Worth

Everyone knows that the net worth of any member of the royal family is enormous, but it can vary more than some may think. This is especially true for those who marry royalty as the amount of wealth someone has before joining the royal family can vary greatly, but there are other factors as well. So who’s worth more in a monetary sense – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry or Kate Middleton and Prince William? Is there a large difference between them? Let’s take a look.

Kate Middleton had amassed her own fortune before marrying Prince William in 2011. Money reports that she is worth roughly $7 million, but some put that figure much higher, as high as $10 million. Her millions are almost entirely in cash as she doesn’t have personal property or artwork holdings. Most of that cash is from her parents’ online party supply business, Party Pieces, which is worth about $50 million.

Town & Country estimates Prince William’s net worth at around $40 million. In 1994, the Queen Mother put most of her $89 million into a trust for her great-grandchildren, about $17.9 million of which will be split between William and Harry. The split, however, will not be equal. Harry will receive a larger portion of the $17.9 million because he won’t have the financial advantage his brother will have when he becomes king. He also will receive proceeds from his mother’s estate. Add to that the $70,000 annual salary he earned as a helicopter pilot in the RAF Search and Rescue Force and money from the Sovereign Fund that helps pay for royal family expenses and you have roughly $40 million.

Serena Williams says she and Meghan Markle ‘are relying on each other a lot’ https://t.co/gY8UqxggDo pic.twitter.com/algvOrKZqz — Page Six (@PageSix) September 23, 2018

Prince Harry’s worth is about the same as his brothers — $40 million. He will receive money from the Queen Mother and from Princess Diana just like William, and Town & Country reports that he made about $50,000 a year as a British Army captain. He also receives money from the Sovereign Fund like his brother.

As for Meghan Markle, The Independent reported that she had a net worth of about $5 million, mostly from her work on television shows like General Hospital, The War at Home, and CSI: NY before hitting it big on Suits. Meghan also starred in two movies — Remember Me and a short film titled The Candidate. She had other jobs before becoming a member of the royal family, including working as a calligrapher prior to becoming an actress. Markle also ran a monetized lifestyle blog and Instagram account before marrying Prince Harry that added to her wealth.