‘Black Widow’ Film: Rumored Plot Line Surfaces

There are little to no details surrounding the Black Widow standalone film which has recently been confirmed by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans had been calling for a Natasha Romanoff solo flick for years and with the success of DC’s Wonder Woman, and the announcement of Captain Marvel, it’s no wonder the studio went ahead and set a plan into motion.

Other than it’s confirmation, there has been no news surrounding Black Widow until now. Comic Book is reporting on a new plot synopsis for the Scarlett Johansson film which was found through a Black Widow fan account.

“At birth the Black Widow (aka Natasha Romanova) is given to the KGB, which grooms her to become its ultimate operative. When the U.S.S.R. breaks up, the government tries to kill her as the action [moves] to present-day New York, where she is a freelance operative. The standalone film will find Romanoff living in the United States 15 years after the fall of the Soviet Union,” the theory explains.

This theory would suggest an origin story for Black Widow, well before she meets her future team members in The Avengers. This would also be set in a time before fans of the MCU got their first glimpse of the spy in 2010’s Iron Man 2.

Black Widow in Avengers: Infinity War. Walt Disney Studios

Before the Black Widow movie was ever confirmed or widely discussed, Scarlett Johansson explained how she thought a Natasha Romanoff movie could go and hinted at a strong origin story.

“She’s got a really rich origins story. There’s a lot of places you can go, you can bring it back to Russia. You could explore the Widow program. There’s all kinds of stuff that you could do with it. You could really uncover the identity of who this person is, where she comes from and where she’s part of,” she told Variety (via Movieweb).

As with all theories regarding upcoming films, the fan account’s synopsis should be taken with a grain of salt.

Production has not yet started and there is no projected release date for Black Widow at this time. Cate Shortland is set to direct, making Black Widow the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to have a solo-female director. Anna Boden was the first female director in the MCU but is co-directing Captain Marvel with Ryan Fleck. Jac Schaeffer is behind the current screenplay for the movie, after an earlier screenplay from David Hayter.

Fans will see Black Widow one more time in the upcoming Avengers 4.