Sex Robot Brothel Creates Controversy In Houston

Houston might have a problem when a planned sex robot brothel opens there sometime in the near future in the Galleria area.

According to a KHOU11 report, the unique business plans to open its doors within the next several days. The brothel will be “staffed” with Kinky S Dolls from a Canadian sex-doll rental company that is a partner in the new Houston venture.

While some people may balk at the idea since prostitution is illegal in most of the United States, including Houston, KHOU’s legal analyst, Professor Gerald Treece, explained why the area is gray.

“There’s a difference between human prostitution and artificial prostitution. And therefore, there’s no law, that I’m aware of, that prohibits this as long as it’s done to where there’s no public view of it while it’s happening.”

So far, the company has yet to announce its new location, but it’s likely that as long as proper permits are filed with the city, it can open and serve customers with its sexbots. According to an ABC 7 News report, the location is the Toronto-based company’s first ever franchise.

For those concerned about possible hygiene issues with these dolls, which are presumably reused, the company assuages those concerns on its website. It says the dolls are “always fresh for you because we get sanitized with Antibacterial Products after every session.”

Controversy surrounds 'robot sex brothel' set to open in Houston https://t.co/aC7nTfo1g7 pic.twitter.com/XzXxa23Eh9 — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) September 22, 2018

Not everybody thinks that a brothel filled with sex robots will help lessen the desire for sex trafficking and crimes.

“We’re talking about robots right now. It’s a hot button issue, but tomorrow it could be virtual reality or something else. It’s coming back to the demand of sex buying,” Joe Madison with Love People Not Pixels said.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Aurora Dolls opened in a shopping center located on Yonge Street in Toronto, Canada. Supposedly, the brothel became the first one to open in North America.

The entire industry remains controversial. Some people see it as no problem and an answer to overcoming illegal prostitution. However, others believe that these life-like dolls serve to further dehumanize women in society and leave women even more vulnerable than they were before such sexbots existed.

The Kinky Dolls brand of sexbots are designed to look like adult women, and customers rent them along with private rooms. They’re also available for sale to people who would like their own, with prices starting at $2,500. For $10,000, customers can buy a doll with artificial intelligence that converse and respond to touch.

Many detractors think the idea sounds a bit like AMC’s TV show Humans or HBO’s Westworld.