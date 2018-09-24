NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis Signs With LeBron James’ Agent As Fans Expect Move To Lakers

Despite those fan expectations, 'ESPN' wrote that it's highly unlikely the 25-year-old All-Star big man will want to be traded to Los Angeles.

With two weeks having passed since he fired his former agent, Thad Foucher, New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis has officially found new representation, as he will now be working with the same company that represents NBA superstars such as LeBron James. As such, many fans are now speculating that the big man could soon be joining the Los Angeles Lakers, possibly via trade due to the fact he still has two years remaining on his contract.

According to ESPN, the deal was finalized over the weekend, as Davis signed the necessary paperwork and officially became a part of Rich Paul’s stable of clients at Klutch Sports. At the present, Paul represents more than 20 players, including Washington Wizards point guard John Wall and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, the latter of whom took to Twitter to welcome Davis to the Klutch family.

“My focus is to win, to come in every day and do all I can to help this organization while establishing myself as the best player on the floor every night,” Davis told ESPN.

Considering how Anthony Davis and LeBron James now share the same agent and how the latter gave the former a warm welcome to Klutch Sports, a number of NBA fans are expecting that Davis might want to negotiate a trade to the Lakers, one which would allow him to team up with James, while giving the team a second proven superstar. As noted by the Express, several social media users interpreted Davis’ decision to sign with Paul and Klutch Sports as a sign that his arrival in Los Angeles is “confirmed” at some point in the near future, if not in the coming months.

Despite the widespread speculation that Anthony Davis might be planning to move to the Los Angeles Lakers via trade due to his newly confirmed switch of agents, ESPN stressed that this might not be the case with the 25-year-old multiple-time All-Star and All-NBA selection. Citing information from Rich Paul himself, the publication wrote that Davis is planning to meet with Pelicans officials soon, but is not looking to request a trade.

As the top offensive option and frontcourt defensive threat for the New Orleans Pelicans, Davis averaged a career-high 28.1 points along with 11.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocked shots per game in the 2017-18 NBA season. He will be eligible to sign a contract extension for five years and $235 million next summer and will be allowed to enter unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2020.