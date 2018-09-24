‘Space Jam 2’: LeBron James Flick Is A Reboot, Not A Sequel

The reboot is looking to spawn three new 'Space Jam' movies.

News about the upcoming Space Jam film has been sparse, to say the least. For a while, it felt like the movie might never make it to screen at all. Thankfully things are gaining traction on the LeBron James project, and new details regarding the film have drastically changed from initial speculation from the fan community.

According to Screen Rant, Space Jam is going to be a reboot — not a sequel as widely reported over the past several months. A reboot is substantially different from a sequel, as it will give Warner Brothers the opportunity to set up a franchise with a fresh canonical start, not having to follow in the footsteps of its 1996 predecessor.

The plan, for the time being, is to make Space Jam successful enough to warrant two sequels. LeBron will be attached to all three films, and other popular NBA stars are rumored to appear –though none have been confirmed. Many will likely appear as cameos, their identities and contributions until the day that the movie premieres.

LeBron’s new ‘Space Jam’ is coming. Will it have the Banana Boat crew? Kevin Hart? An MJ cameo? https://t.co/aIXayMjpVT pic.twitter.com/AUVmjsbOV3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 20, 2018

In addition to the film’s star Michael Jordan, the original Space Jam saw cameos from Larry Byrd, Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Muggsy Bogues, Larry Johnson, and Shawn Bradley. Rumors are swirling regarding a cameo from Air Jordan himself in the reboot, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.

Production for Space Jam is still in the early stages, with shooting not scheduled to begin until 2019’s NBA offseason. LeBron will need all the spare time that he can muster in order to shoot the film — which shouldn’t be too hard as he has relocated to Los Angeles to play for the Lakers. His stint in L.A. will work wonders for his movie career, as the basketball star has nabbed small roles in movies like Trainwreck and Smallfoot. No. 23 has also dipped into the production pool, working on projects like Survivor’s Remorse and Madam C.J. Walker.

LeBron James recruits an all-star team for Space Jam 2 https://t.co/YNXlBAt0k5 — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) September 23, 2018

LeBron is more than excited for the reboot, and feels the movie can offer much more than simple entertainment.

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie. It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams,” he admitted to The Hollywood Reporter.

Space Jam still has no premiere date and has only confirmed LeBron James as far as casting is concerned. Black Panther‘s Ryan Coogler is set to produce, with Terence Nance rumored to direct the film.