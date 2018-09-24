The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: ‘Shick’ Wedding At Risk!

The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers for September 24 through 28 bring several truths, a few shocks, and even more crazy than usual in Genoa City.

Billy spirals out of control with his gambling, according to She Knows Soaps. Jill (Jess Walton) arrives in Genoa City just in time to go to the intervention that Traci (Beth Maitland) put together. Billy wants to leave immediately, but Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) convinces him to stay for a bit. Unfortunately for Billy, many people at the intervention have ulterior motives, so it’s not just about what’s best for his well-being.

It looks like Billy’s in trouble despite the intervention because he tells Phyllis that he didn’t borrow the money from some loan shark — he took it from Jabot. Whoa! Phyllis doesn’t even keep the secret, either. She goes to Jack (Peter Bergman) with some of the details.

Plus, Jack gets news on his paternity. Victor (Eric Braeden) notes that no matter what the results, it changes nothing between them, though. Victor also ends up making amends with his half-brother Matt Miller (Richard Gleason). Although Jack and Victor manage to bond briefly during the wait for the test results, there’s no indication that they will remain anything other than sworn enemies.

The truth ALWAYS comes out. Make sure to tune in to #YR this week to see what happens! pic.twitter.com/p4RSPbO12V — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 23, 2018

As Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) wedding approaches, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is tested by Summer (Hunter King). When Summer lets the details about Nick and Phyllis’s night of passion slip, Mariah instantly believes that Summer is just trying to stir the pot. However, when Kyle (Michael Mealor) acts strangely too, Mariah ends up realizing that Summer isn’t lying. Then, Mariah is stuck trying to decide if she should tell her mother the truth before she says “I do” to a man who cheated.

Speaking of the truth, Sharon tells the truth about what happened to J.T. Sharon tells Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that she can’t marry Nick without letting him know all the details. She doesn’t want to start out their fresh chance together with lies.

Speaking of lies, Nick reaches a stunning decision about his looming lie. He tells Phyllis that he’s just going to flat out tell Sharon the truth — that he and Phyllis had a one-night thing and now it’s over. None of this bodes well for the upcoming “Shick” wedding.

Finally, Cane (Daniel Goddard) visits Lily (Christel Khalil) at the prison, and together they find out that Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) got arrested for protesting her mother’s situation.

It’s going to be a wild ride next week, so check out Inquisitr‘s The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday to find out what happens next.