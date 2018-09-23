Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Gets October Release Date & New Teaser Trailer, Three New Characters Will Debut

A dark and broken Matt Murdock will don his classic Daredevil outfit in Season 3.

Daredevil remains one of the most popular original Marvel shows on Netflix, and Season 3 is just around the corner. Recently, Netflix released a teaser trailer for the newest season of Daredevil, revealing the premier date — and a darker iteration of Matt Murdock.

Warning: The information below contains some information for the first episode of Daredevil Season 3, and some fans may find them to be minor spoilers.

We last saw “The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen” at the end of The Defenders, where he was crushed under a building with Elektra (Elodie Yung). As Entertainment Weekly reported, at the beginning of Daredevil Season 3, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) wakes up from the incident to find that Elektra is gone and that his heightened senses are starting to fail him.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Daredevil’s new showrunner, Erik Oleson (Arrow), revealed what fans can expect from their favorite devil.

“Matt starts the season broken physically, broken emotionally, and broken spiritually. He’s angry at God, he’s angry at the fact that he had risked his life to do God’s work, and he’s questioning whether or not he was a fool.”

As seen in the headline photo, broken Matt Murdock is wearing his old Daredevil outfit as a reflection of his darkness. Erik Oleson described Murdock’s grim resolve to Entertainment Weekly.

“Matt goes to pretty much the darkest place you can. When he realizes that he’s incapable of being Daredevil, he would rather just end it than go forward in his life without abilities. He’s decided to set aside his Matt Murdock persona and just be the Devil, to isolate the lighter part of himself.”

In Season 3, Murdock’s inner circle — including Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) — assume that Matt is dead. The Daredevil showrunner explained that when Murdock reunites with Foggy, as one would assume, it doesn’t go all that smoothly. As seen in the photo below, the two were at least able to be cordial enough to get a drink together, but whether or not Foggy forgives his old friend remains to be seen.

Nicole Rivelli / Netflix

Season 3 will also see the return of Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), and Erik Oleson revealed that Wilson Fisk is smarter, more calculating, and more manipulative this time around. The villain also has a new plan to retake his throne.

Fans can also look forward to three new characters arriving in Daredevil Season 3; Sister Maggie (Joanne Whalley), a Hell’s Kitchen native and tough-as-nails nun; FBI Agent Ray (Jay Ali), who Oleson says carries the heart of the season; and Wilson Bethel will portray a psychologically tortured FBI sharpshooter who is teetering on the fence of good and evil.

In just a few weeks, fans can see the new characters and how Matt Murdock handles his dire new future when Daredevil Season 3 premiers on Netflix on October 19.