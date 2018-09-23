‘Joker’ Film: First Look At Zazie Beetz As Sophie Dumond

Details on Zazie's character are just rumors at this point.

What a week it’s been for news regarding the upcoming Joker film. Director Todd Phillips has now shared three first-look images of Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker and now Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond. As the Inquisitr previously reported, fans got a first look at Joaquin Phoenix earlier in the week as Arthur Fleck both as a normal man and in full Joker makeup. Footage was also leaked from the set of Joker, showing Joaquin Phoenix strutting off a subway car in his full clown makeup and garb.

In the newest Instagram photo of Beetz, fans can get a glimpse of Sophie, a working mother struggling to make ends meet. According to Deadline, Sophie is a Gotham city resident who watches the wealthy strive and the lower classes struggle. For now, it’s uncertain how Sophie and Arthur will relate to one another in the film, and if her character turns to the dark side or not. Cinema Blend is reporting on rumors that Sophie becomes an obsession of Arthur’s and he likely falls in love with her. Whether this relationship can be paralleled to the obsession the Joker has with Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad remains to be seen.

The photo shows Sophie with no makeup, messy hair, and a multicolored sweater looking melancholy.

“So excited to be working with @zaziebeetz. Joker,” Phillips captioned the photo which now has over 27,000 likes.

Many know Beetz from her role in Deadpool 2 as Domino. She will reprise he role as the lucky superhero in the upcoming X-Force film, which is set to hit theaters in the next couple of years. Others will recognize her as Van from Donald Glover’s hit Atlanta, which she was nominated for an Emmy.

Joker will mark the first film from Warner Bros. and DC’s newest Elseworlds production line. These will be standalone films which stand out from the rest of the DC Extended Universe and tell different stories of characters than what they see in films like Justice League and Suicide Squad. Joker‘s Joaquin Phoenix and Suicide Squad‘s Jared Leto are not related, despite being distributed by the same production company. For now, other Elseworlds projects are being kept under wraps.

Joker will debut on October 4, 2019. The film stars Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais, and Shea Whigham.

Todd Phillips is also co-producing the film alongside Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born) and Emma Tillinger Koskoff (The Wolf of Wall Street).