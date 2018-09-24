Mariah Carey’s Twins, Moroccan & Monroe, Adorably Steal The Show At Her Nephew’s Wedding

Everyone was in a good mood at Shawn McDonald and Brie Strohmeyer’s nuptials.

Mariah Carey spent Saturday, September 22, with her family as they celebrated the wedding of her nephew, Shawn McDonald, to Brie Strohmeyer. And, since nothing really happens unless it gets posted on social media, she shared pictures from the outdoor ceremony and reception on Instagram.

McDonald is the son of Carey’s older sister, Alison, and the two are very close. According to his LinkedIn profile, McDonald has a law degree from Harvard and works for Nike as the North American Business Affairs Director of Sports Marketing in Portland, Oregon.

Carey posted two photographs on her regular Instagram page and two in her Instagram story from her nephew’s special day.

“Congratulation to Mr. and Mrs. McDonald,” she simply captioned the two main pics. However, she did add colorful heart, bride, groom, wedding ring, and party popper emojis for fun.

The first pic was of the singer and her cute twins, Moroccan and Monroe, who appear to have been part of the wedding party. Carey is kneeling down to their level, and is brightly smiling, sandwiched in between the 7-year-olds, whose father is her ex-husband, Nick Cannon.

She has her left cheek smushed against Roc’s. He is also widely smiling, although he’s adorably missing a couple of teeth. The curly-haired boy is in a handsome black tuxedo.

On the “Emotions” singer’s right is her daughter, who is the spitting image of her mother. Her curly hair is flowing past her shoulders, and she is wearing a white gown with a tulle skirt and a glittery, gold belt. She has two gold necklaces on, one of which has a butterfly charm, which any fan of her mother’s knows is Carey’s favorite symbol. In fact, the “Fantasy” songstress is wearing a big butterfly ring on her left hand.

The second photograph Carey posted is a selfie taken by her boyfriend, choreographer and dancer Bryan Tanaka, of the couple. He is sporting a tuxedo and sunglasses, and she is wearing a glittery gold gown, revealing her ample bosom, with diamond jewelry and brown shades.

“Congratulations Shawn and Brie! Your wedding was amazing,” Tanaka captioned his post of the same selfie on his Instagram page.

In the first snapshot Carey uploaded to her Instagram story, McDonald and his new wife are in the middle of their wedding ceremony. Followers see that Strohmeyer is wearing a beautiful white gown and a veil with a very long train. She added two stickers to the image, one that says “Love” in silver script and has two hearts dangling on the “L,” and the other is a cartoon pink wedding cake.

The other Instagram story photo is of Roc and Roe and two other children playing.

Meanwhile, McDonald shared a fabulous video of Roc from the reception on Instagram in which he is getting down on the dance floor and shaking his mop of curls all over the place.

It was definitely “One Sweet Day!”