‘Big Brother’ 20 Spoilers: One Houseguest Is Being Completely Misled In The Final Three

Shock will set in come finale night for one houseguest.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 20.

There are less than four days left in the Big Brother house and the three remaining houseguests seem to know where their fate lies. Unfortunately, for one houseguest, they have no idea they are about to be sent packing come finale night and become the final member of the jury. JC Mounduix still believes he has a chance of making it to the final two, but is clueless to the fact that Kaycee Clark and Tyler Crispen solidified their final two deal long ago.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kaycee won round two of the final Head of Household competition. With Tyler winning round one, this meant that either the lifeguard or footballer would be the final HOH and be given the power to choose who they take to the final two. Kaycee and Tyler have already agreed that they are taking one another, but JC thinks Tyler will take him if he walks away with the HOH.

The Miami dancer is still being fooled by Tyler, even to the very end, according to Big Brother Network, believing he has a shot of making the final two. JC understands that if Kaycee walks away with the final HOH, she will probably take Tyler with her so he has been pushing for Tyler to win round three come finale night.

Two episodes left until just ONE Houseguest is crowned the big winner! How excited are you? Watch tonight on @cbsallaccess: https://t.co/YMlPQQmEZn #BB20 pic.twitter.com/eYEb2sovpW — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 23, 2018

JC has even mentioned that the other houseguests are going to be shocked when they find out that he and Tyler have been working with each other since the very beginning. The shock will fall to none other than JC when he realizes Tyler’s alliance with Kaycee has been the strongest of the season and that they have been working together longer.

From dialogue on the live feeds, it doesn’t appear that JC thinks he can win the game overall, but will likely win second place if Tyler takes him to the end. JC has even joked that he could win America’s Favorite Houseguest if he made the people at home laugh. The Inquisitr has also reported that JC isn’t even in the top six in the current AFH rankings, and is more than likely going home empty-handed on all fronts come Wednesday.

The decision to give one Houseguest $25,000 is in YOUR hands! Vote for this season's #AmericasFavoriteHouseguest NOW: https://t.co/QSxV6BCzLt #BB20 pic.twitter.com/vifI2gsdTK — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 23, 2018

When Tyler and Kaycee make it to the final two, it will be interesting to see how JC places his vote as a jury member. He could be completely blindsided by Tyler and choose Kaycee for being hurt, or he could respect the game move and vote for his friend.

The last two episodes of Big Brother air Sunday at 8 p.m. EST and Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. EST on CBS.