WWE News: Jim Ross Shoots On ‘Hell In A Cell’ Finish & If Kenny Omega Is WWE Bound

WWE Hell in a Cell aired just one week ago on September 16, and the pay-per-view still has some fans and experts weighing in. For the main event, Roman Reigns defended the WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman in a Hell in a Cell Match. This was a highly-anticipated contest, and much of the WWE universe was pulling for Braun Strowman to win his first WWE Universal Championship.

In the main event, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose all became involved in the match. In a spot near the finish, Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler fell off the side of the cage and crashed through two ringside tables. Many fans felt that the spot looked too much like a choreographed stunt, as both wrestlers were clearly timing their fall. For the finish, Brock Lesnar made a shocking return and broke down the cell door and obliterated both Roman and Braun. The match ended in a no contest, a finish that both fans and WWE insiders alike were displeased with.

On a recent episode of The Jim Ross Report, the WWE Hall of Famer weighed in on the Hell in a Cell main event. Ross said that he enjoyed the show overall, but that the finish took the focus off both Reigns and Strowman. The former WWE commentator said that it would not have been a finish that he would have done and described the ending with the superstars on the cage as a stunt show.

Jim Ross explained how he was confused by the finish, as Comic Book reported.

“It confused me a little bit, which when you book a match like that — how would you book a match and not have a viable finish in mind? And I’m sorry, just for my taste and again with the benefit of hindsight, I didn’t foresee that that finish was what was needed.”

Jim Ross also had an opinion on if Kenny Omega will be headed to the WWE anytime soon. Omega is one of the most popular independent wrestlers with worldwide fame, and he is the current IWGP Heavyweight champion. Many wrestling insiders are predicting that Kenny Omega will arrive in the WWE sooner, rather than later.

Ross gave his thoughts on if fans can expect the IWGP Heavyweight Champion in the WWE soon, as Wrestling Inc. transcribed.

“For some reason, I just don’t feel that connection right now. I just don’t feel like Kenny is a WWE…he’s an artist, he likes to do things in a very unique way. So I don’t feel the Kenny to WWE story, but man, if the numbers are there, it’s hard to say that he would never go to WWE. But right now, today as I talk about this, I just don’t have a feel that Kenny Omega is going to WWE anytime soon.”

Elevated the company like no other .. always raised the level high, a model for everyone in the industry & finally the IWGP Heavyweight Champ !#BestBoutMachine #KennyOmega pic.twitter.com/iGLHQO0bjL — Alex (@hah_alexander) September 13, 2018

Jim Ross also commented on The Young Bucks and said that he’s sure the WWE is keeping tabs on them and that they won’t fall through the cracks.