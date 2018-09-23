New ‘Death Stranding’ Trailer Raises More Questions Than It Answers

Since the release of the first trailer, fans have been confused, disturbed, and intrigued by the upcoming video game Death Stranding. The bleak landscape, crisp graphics, and unusual story are the game’s primary selling points — and every trailer introduces a new, stranger concept. At E3 2018, the game got a cinematic trailer that left fans equal parts excited and lost.

While this level of impenetrable mystery would usually turn people away from the game, famed video game director Hideo Kojima has managed to make confusion work in his favor. With every tidbit of assumed premise or game mechanic that fans uncover, the hype for the game escalates. While some worry that this may lead them to be disappointed by the final product, others have faith that Kojima will pull off one of the best games of the decade.

After the tragic downfall of Silent Hills — a collaboration between renowned directors Guillermo Del Toro and Hideo Kojima — the two decided to team up to work on Death Stranding together. Fans have been eagerly waiting for any news about game, and they haven’t been disappointed.

The sneak-peek at E3 featured quite a bit of food for thought, and Kojima hinted that coded messages were hidden throughout the trailers. This led fans on a wild goose-chase for answers — and several clues about the plot and story have been discovered so far. Details and reoccurring characters have been spotted, spurring wild fan theories about what’s truly going on in the world of Death Stranding.

Musical hints that lead to uncovering a riff from an unknown song was found hidden in a character’s necklace — a discovery which led to an equally-confusing music video. While people are having trouble making sense of it all, the anticipation has only continued ramping up.

In the most recent trailer, fans were given another look into what to expect from the game. This time, Troy Baker — known for his voice over work in anime, video games, and cartoons — was added to the list of famous personalities attached to Death Stranding. He’s voiced several famous characters, including Joel from The Last of Us and the homunculus Greed from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

In Death Stranding, Baker is playing the part of “The Man in the Golden Mask,” a supposed villain. His character conjures up a massive, lion-esque monster, which he then sets on the main character Sam — played by Norman Reedus. As reported by Polygon, fans are unsure whether this moment is a cinematic cutscene or the lead-in to a boss battle.

According to Eurogamer, the release date for Death Stranding is currently unknown. Fans are hoping it will be in the near future, but in the meantime, we have more trailers to look forward to.