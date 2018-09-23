The Lions are looking for their first win after a pretty rough start to the season.

The New England Patriots head into week 3 to take on the Detroit Lions tonight during Sunday Night Football. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on the NBC network. This game is sure to be a good one, as it’s going to be a matter of which team wants to bounce back from an ugly loss more than the other.

As those who have been following the regular NFL season know, the Lions have had a pretty rough start — and are looking to score their first win tonight. The Lions kicked off the season with a brutal loss to the Jets that ended in a 48-17 result. While they did pick up some steam during week 2, the Lions still lost 30-27 to the San Francisco 49ers.

New England also enters week 3 after an upsetting loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week with a score of 31-20.

For those without cable, there are alternative ways to tune in and watch the live stream of the Sunday Night Football game between the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions. Following are a few of your streaming options.

FuboTV

FuboTV is one of the easiest ways to tune into the live stream of the game tonight. NBC is included in the streaming services main package. Moreover, while the service does require credit card information, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial. Should you cancel the trial before the seven days are up, you will avoid paying anything.

Once you sign up, you can use the FuboTV website on your computer or download the app to any internet capable device. Another key reason this service is so popular is that it offers the feature to record the game, saving it to the 30-hours or so of cloud space you are given upon successful registration.

Hulu With Live TV

If you aren’t sold on FuboTV, the next option to watch the live stream for Patriots vs. Lions tonight is to sign up for Hulu Live. Like FuboTV, you can also sign up for a seven-day free trial of Hulu Live. While they also require credit card information, you can just as easily cancel your subscription before the end of the trial period to avoid paying any further fees.

Hulu also offers 50 hours of cloud space that you can use to record the game if you cannot stay up tonight to watch it live.

Sling TV

NBC is included in the Sling TV Sling Blue channel package for $25 a month. Like most streaming services, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial to test things out and see if you like the service before you commit to it financially. Sling TV, like Hulu Live, also offers 50 hours of cloud space that you could use to DVR the game to watch at a later time.

NBC Sports Live

If you have cable, but you are not currently home to access it, you can use the NBC Sports Live website or download the NBC Sports Live app. You will have to login to your cable provider to verify you have cable services to use the website or app in order to watch a live stream of the game.

If you don’t have cable, one of the streaming services listed above is perhaps a more viable alternative to catch the game as soon as it begins.