Drinking Blood Could Contribute To A Longer Life

The fountain of youth might be filled with blood.

It’s no secret that most people are hoping to live longer and healthier lives. Everywhere you look, it seems people are searching for the next best thing to keep them looking and feeling their best. And based on a recent study, the proverbial fountain of youth might be filled with blood.

According to the New York Post, drinking the blood of young people could actually contribute to a longer life by helping to prevent many age-related diseases including cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.

The study was conducted by geneticist Linda Partridge and a team of researchers at the University College London and was later published in the Nature Research Journal. The scientists involved say they believe that humans are close to having the potential to significantly extend our natural “health-span.”

The scientist say they have found enough evidence to support the idea that giving older individuals blood transfusions from younger individuals can help maintain vitality in the older individual. The initial experiments were conducted using mice. The old mice who were given blood transfusion from young mice showed health improvements, while the blood of old mice caused illnesses in the young mice.

“I would say aging is the emperor of all diseases,” Professor Partridge said. “A lot of people regard aging as ‘natural’ and that therefore you shouldn’t interfere with nature. But we’ve always considered it an ethical imperative to cure illness where we find it.”

“There’s been all this fantastic research in animals. It’s just crazy. We’re really beginning to understand how malleable aging is. Now we need to push to translate this into humans.”

The experiment is already being conducted in humans. U.S. startup Ambrosia currently offers the blood plasma of teenagers to older customers at $8,000 for every 2.5 liters. The startup reportedly has 70 participants over the age of 35 and is being funded by PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel and other Silicon Valley billionaires.

After receiving the plasma, participants have reported health improvements.

This isn’t the first time people have reached for blood in an attempt to obtain a more youthful and healthy appearance.

Earlier this year, “vampire facials” made headlines when Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, Kim Kardashian West, had the procedure done. While speaking to Allure, dermatology researcher Joshua Zeichner explained how it all worked.

“A doctor will draw blood from you, spin it in a centrifuge to extract the PRP, and then inject or apply it topically. The treatment ‘is being used to improve skin tone and texture, smooth fine lines, and even promote hair growth,’ he said.

However, after having the treatment done, Kardashian West took to her personal website to express regret.

“A few years ago, I heard about a ‘vampire facial,’ and I was so intrigued,” she wrote. “It was really rough and painful for me. It was honestly the most painful thing ever! It’s the one treatment that I’ll never do again.”