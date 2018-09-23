‘Big Brother’ 20 Spoilers: Current Standings For America’s Favorite Houseguest

Voting is still underway and closes on Wednesday.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 20.

There are three winners every season of Big Brother. The last houseguest standing receives $500,000, the runner-up is given $50,o00, and America’s Favorite Houseguest walks away with a modest $25,000. AFH (also referred to as America’s Favorite Player) is the only title viewers have any say in throughout the season, and any houseguest is eligible for the award. More often than not, it’s a houseguest who has made it at least halfway through the game and has earned a large fanbase.

Despite Haleigh Broucher seeming like the number one contender on Twitter, a Big Brother spoiler account is reporting that Tyler Crispen is leading the pack by a landslide. REALvegas4sure reports Big Brother spoilers from behind the scenes and gives insight into the production, including the current standings for AFH.

The current spoilers are putting Tyler ahead by a double-digit percentage. Specific percentages were not given, but REALvegas4sure is letting its followers know he is ahead by a decent amount. Kaycee Clark is currently in second place, followed by Brett Robinson and Sam Bledsoe. Haleigh is in a distant fifth place, and the spoiler account suggests there is a landslide of a difference between Haleigh and Tyler’s percentages.

The decision to give one Houseguest $25,000 is in YOUR hands! Vote for this season's #AmericasFavoriteHouseguest NOW: https://t.co/QSxV6BCzLt #BB20 pic.twitter.com/vifI2gsdTK — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 23, 2018

The spoiler account is also reporting that Angela Rummans is only barely out of the top five and that the rest of the houseguests don’t even come close to touching the top six. Despite Haleigh getting tons of attention on Twitter from Big Brother alumni and superfans with large followings, she’s not currently garnering enough votes to put her into contention.

Since all houseguests are eligible to be voted for, that means it’s possible that the first and second place winners can also receive the extra $25,000 if they are chosen as America’s Favorite Houseguest.

The last five winners of AFH were Cody Nickson, Victor Arroyo, James Huling, Donny Thompson, and Elissa Slater. None of these winners finished in the top two, which would make Tyler or Kaycee winning this year’s AFH a break from the norm.

You can vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest here up to 10 times per day. Voting closes on Wednesday, September 26 a 9 a.m. PT.

The final two episodes of Big Brother Season 20 air Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST and Wednesday night at 9:30 p.m. EST on CBS.