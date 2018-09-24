Robert Englund will guest star on the Halloween episode

The Goldbergs is known as a show which takes on inspiration from television shows and movies from the eighties, and this season, the show’s star, Wendi McClendon-Covey will match up with Robert Englund as his most famous character, Freddy Krueger, from the horror film, Nightmare on Elm Street.

The Daily Mail says Robert Englund doesn’t put on his Freddy gear for just anyone these days, but stills have been released of Englund in the iconic role opposite McClendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg for The Goldbergs Halloween special.

On their Twitter page, The Goldbergs teased the episode.

“#TheGoldbergs Halloween episode this year is going to be a NIGHTMARE! @RobertBEnglund will guest star as the one and only Freddy Krueger!”

Robert Englund also tweeted about the appearance, saying that Beverly Goldberg has him scared.

“THE GOLDBERGS’ Wendi McLendon-Covey gave me GOOSEBUMPS too (ha!) when Yours Truly guest starred on the Halloween episode.”

The Goldbergs returns this Wednesday for the new season which will also include an episode based on the Molly Ringwald movie, Sixteen Candles. In it, the whole Goldberg family will forget Adam’s 16th birthday leaving him to celebrate it all by himself, like the Ringwald character in the eighties movie for the show’s season premiere.

THE GOLDBERGS’ Wendi McLendon-Covey gave me GOOSEBUMPS too (ha!) when Yours Truly guest starred on the Halloween episode ⁦@TheGoldbergsABC⁩ pic.twitter.com/dthXzN3C6o — Robert B. Englund (@RobertBEnglund) September 22, 2018

It’s no secret that Adam F. Goldberg, creator of The Goldbergs is a big fan of John Hughes and his various movies. Goldberg has already covered the movies The Breakfast Club and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off with great success.

The movie tributes fall under the category of what they call Adam’s Folly, which started in the first season with the movie The Goonies.

“We decided after the Goonies episode that every year we’re going to do one big ‘Adam’s Folly’ episode and straight up homage to an ’80s movie. We’re already batting around which John Hughes [Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, Weird Science, Pretty in Pink, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, etc.] movie it will be.”

But while Goldberg will be the first person to tell you that he isn’t a sports guy, the episode that paid tribute to the Philadelphia Eagles football team was the biggest deal because his brothers wanted to be involved for the first time.

“Watching Eagles games with my dad whether at the Vet or in our house was a big part of my childhood. Like Eagles fans everywhere, we waited a long time to see them win the Super Bowl. This episode is my way of celebrating with my father who is no longer with us, and uniting Eagles fans everywhere.”