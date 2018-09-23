‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Dedicates Song ‘Sail On’ To Late Boyfriend Dennis Shields

An insider says Bethenny "is living her life because there is nothing else to do."

Bethenny Frankel of Real Housewives of New York took to Instagram Saturday to share her thoughts about her late boyfriend Dennis Shields on her story. Shields is said to have proposed to Bethenny in Aril and passed on August 10. Frankel has shared her grief with fans ever since. Saturday’s post included photos and video of her vacationing in the Bahamas with her friend Sarah. She shared an emotional video of her singing “Stuck On You” as well as the one that includes her dedication to Shields while laying in bed. In that clip, the song “Sail On” by Lionel Richie is playing in the background while the reality television star remembers Shields.

“Dennis would like this right now, he’d be happy. He would appreciate this. He didn’t care what we did. This one’s for Dennis. He’s sailing on.”

Frankel lightens the mood in another video clip in which she asks Sarah, “Are we ever going to have sex again?” followed by “Not with each other, just with anyone” as the two women laugh. In another clip in her Instagram story she says, “In bed. We’ve been in bed since 9:30 on vacation, listening to Lionel.”

Bethenny Frankel takes on Hurricane Florence https://t.co/jbX9wAYztX pic.twitter.com/U6nyTaLATG — Page Six (@PageSix) September 22, 2018

The entrepreneur shared earlier this month that she has found any activities done in or near water comforting since Shields’s death. Us Magazine reported Frankel’s tweet on the healing she has found in water.

“Doing anything in or by the water is life saving. Beach walks. ocean swims, wakeboarding, clamming, infrared sauna, jacuzzi & my swim really help. When you feel sad, you cry then you just have to force yourself to shift. It’s so hard but it works.”

Shields was found dead inside his apartment in New York’s Trump Tower on August 10. He was 51-years-old. An official cause of his death will not be determined because his religious beliefs prohibit an autopsy, but it’s widely believed to have been brought on by an overdose of prescription medication. It’s been a serious blow to Frankel who struggles to work through her grief. An insider described Bethenny’s life since Shields’s death.

“She lost her best friend, her partner, her business partner. He’s family. His family is her family. She is living her life because there is nothing else to do. You have to go on. Everyone experiences loss and the only think you can do is pick yourself up and go on.”

In another recent photo, Frankel looked frighteningly thin, causing fans to worry. When fans commented on the photo and asked about her weight loss, she responded, “Death will do that to a person #griefdiet. I don’t recommend it.”