Sarah Hyland Raves About The ‘Touching’ Gift Wells Adams Gave Her For Their One-Year Anniversary

When it comes to Sarah Hyland, it’s the “sentimental” things that she finds to be the most “touching”, which is why when her boyfriend — Wells Adams — presented her with a gift in celebration of the couple’s one-year anniversary, the Modern Family star couldn’t help but rave about it, per Us Weekly.

Sarah Hyland is definitely something more than infatuated with her love of a year now in Adams. To mark the couple’s relationship milestone on Sept. 16, Adams opted out of the traditional gift of jewelry — or something else of materialistic value — and instead went right for Hyland’s heartstrings.

“He got me a gift. It was very touching and sentimental,” Hyland, 27, revealed while attending the iHeartMusic Festival in Las Vegas on Friday.

So what exactly made the gift so “touching”?

“I take a lot of Polaroids all the time. He took all the Polaroids I take and put them in his typewriter and wrote things on them. Then he bought a leather-bound journal book that you can put pictures in,” the Dirty Dancing actress raved.

It appears that the Bachelor in Paradise reality-TV bartender, 34, knows his woman well. Hyland couldn’t stop herself from gushing, “He’s amazing, he’s amazing.”

Despite the fact that they’ve only been dating for a year, Hyland is already convinced that Adams could “be the one” that she ends up spending the rest of her life with, giving a simple “yes” when asked about a potential marriage to Adams while attending a pre-Emmy shindig this past Monday.

To show how serious they are about their relationship, the couple recently moved in together ahead of their one-year anniversary in August. According to the Geek Charming actress, things couldn’t be going any better — as they are soaking up that “honeymoon phase of living together.”

“I think it’s brought us closer. I don’t think it’s been long enough to discover pet peeves with each other. I think we’re in that honeymoon phase of living together, so it’s good that nothing is already starting because then I think that’d be a bad sign.”

To commemorate the big step in their relationship, the couple decided to go on a romantic getaway to Carmel-by-the-Sea in Monterey, California, where they sipped on some rosé while enjoying the beach and taking in the sunset.

“It was beautiful on the beach. I’ve never been up there,” Hyland dished.

Adams could very well “be the one”, as he has remained by Hyland’s side throughout her health struggles over the past year. The Vampire Academy actress has been very open about the fact that she suffers from kidney dysplasia. A side effect of her condition makes it difficult for her to keep weight on — and at one point, Hyland shockingly revealed that she weighed only 75 lbs.

Despite constantly having to defend herself from those who continue to body shame her, Hyland has been able to lean on Adams for continued and unconditional support.