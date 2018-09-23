‘Big Brother 20’ Drama As Tyler Crispen’s Mother Causes Ruckus On Facebook

The lifeguard's mother is being blasted for comments about Bayleigh Dayton and Steve Arienta.

Major drama is taking place outside of the Big Brother house, and it’s all circulating around Tyler Crispen’s mother, Charline Feltner. Several fans of the hit reality series found Tyler’s mother’s Facebook page and have shared posts of hers regarding her thoughts on the season. Unfortunately, Charline hasn’t been very diplomatic in her Facebook posts — some alleged examples having been shared to Twitter — with many calling her a racist.

Most of Charline’s Big Brother posts revolve around Bayleigh Dayton, the only African-American female on Season 20. Charline called out Bayleigh regularly for being a racist, based on how she felt the flight attendant treated her son the entire season. Many Big Brother fans on Twitter who have read the Facebook posts are calling Charline a racist — mostly because Bayleigh received way more hate in the posts than any other houseguest.

“No class walking out the door and said no longer have to be the big bad black lady. I’m sure the reason they didn’t boo her is her family is in the audience,” she posted on Facebook regarding Bayleigh’s eviction.

Charline also suggested that Bayleigh needed professional help and referred to her as a lunatic after the dramatic fight between her and Tyler played out on TV.

Fans are beyond aggravated, to say the least, regarding the posts from Charline.

“One thing I HATE is family members of HGs attacking other HGs personally. Tyler’s mother calling Bayleigh and Haleigh names is the most disgusting thing I’ve seen. And she wants to talk about class?” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Tyler’s Mom should probably take a break from Facebook, that was too much,” another added.

Former houseguest Chris “Swaggy C” Williams eventually caught wind of the remarks from Tyler’s mom and shared the screenshots of her posts to his Twitter feed.

“Tyler’s mom?…. This is a shame. No comment,” he tweeted.

Charline’s Facebook comments even reached other family members of Big Brother houseguests, including Steve Arienta’s wife. In an Instagram post, Steve’s wife shared screenshots of several of the Crispen’s families comments regarding her husband and his “flat face.”

“Woman you better hope you and I don’t come face to face because you’re not going to like what I have to say,” Steve’s wife captioned in her post.

Normally all the drama surrounding Big Brother takes place between the houseguests, but Season 20 has definitely shaken things up.

The final two episodes of Big Brother Season 20 air Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST and Wednesday night at 9:30 p.m. EST on CBS.