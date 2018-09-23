Demi Lovato Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Overdose

Demi Lovato has officially been seen out in public for the first time since her shocking drug overdose at the end of July.

According to a Sept. 23 report by TMZ, Demi Lovato was photographed during an outing with her rehab group over the weekend, nearly two months following her overdose over the summer.

The singer was spotted on Sunday morning near the rehab facility where she is receiving treatment. In the photo, Lovato is seen holding a cup of coffee and talking with a lady who had an adorable puppy in tow.

Demi seemingly tried to go low key by wearing a pair of black leggings with an army green coat over top. She wore a dark baseball cap over her dark locks, and black sunglasses to shield her face. She finished off the look with white sneakers.

As many fans will remember, Demi suffered a drug overdose on July 24 at her Hollywood Hills home. Although initial reports claimed it was an heroin overdose, details later emerged that claimed the singer’s drug dealer supplied her with “aftermarket pills” that were allegedly laced with the deadly drug fentanyl.

Demi was reportedly given a dose of narcan from a friend who was at the home with her, and was rushed to the hospital, where she stayed for many days while recovering from the shocking overdose.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Demi Lovato’s mother, Dianna De La Garza, recently opened up about her daughter’s drug overdose, and sadly revealed that she didn’t know if the singer would make it following the health scare.

“It’s still a really difficult thing to talk about. I literally start to shake a little bit when I start to remember what happened that day. I was actually looking at my phone and all these texts started coming in,” Lovato’s mother stated.

“I was in shock. I thought, what is going on? My heart just dropped. I didn’t know what I was looking at. We just didn’t know for two days if she was going to make it or not,” Dianna revealed.

“I was very concerned, and I was trying to be strong for her and for her sisters and for my family back home. I just feel like the reason she’s alive today is because of the millions of prayers that went up that day,” the concerned mother admitted.

Demi Lovato is currently receiving treatment in a rehab facility, and has made any public statements since her initial overdose drama.