Blac Chyna Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction In Black Blazer Dress

The model flashed a little too much of her cleavage when she recently went bra-less at an event in LA.

Ooops! Looks like Blac Chyna doesn’t know about the self-hacks you can use to avoid embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions. If she had; however, we wouldn’t have been privy to the eye-popping bit of skin that she gave everyone when she wore a little black blazer dress with a plunging neckline on September 22. Speaking of which, Blac made this fashion faux-pas while going out for a night on the town during a venue in Los Angeles, according to Hollywood Life.

The offending bit of anatomy peeking out from the side of the 30-year-old model’s dress reportedly caused a few revelers to do a double-take, but it didn’t seem to phase the former exotic dancer as she strutted her stuff and enjoyed her recent outing. Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, is no stranger to wearing ensembles that leave little to the imagination, though hopefully this recent error teaches her some tricks about plotting around strategic wardrobe malfunctions.

The pinup made the revealing sartorial slip-up, per the Daily Mail, after she turned her hair to flip some of her blonde highlighted hair to the side. The accident caused the opening of the top of her dress to shift, giving everyone an eyeful of her ample assets. Blac Chyna, ever the trooper, soldiered through the faux pas and wore the ensemble with flair.

The mother of two teamed the sexy blazer dress with an ebony Gucci belt cinched about her tiny waist, coinciding with matching pointy-toed black pumps worn over trendy, black-patterned hose. Blac finished the look off with some flawless face and body makeup that made her look positively radiant.

The larger-than-life, curvaceous model is quite the chameleon, and she often peppers her social media accounts with a wide array of groovy hair colors and fitted fashion choices. According to the Daily Mail, the gorgeous baby mama to rapper Tyga — and Rob Kardashian — whips her body into tip-top shape with grueling workouts that she’s documented on Snapchat. The regimen allows her to work her incredible figure whenever she gets the chance.

Blac Chyna has made a few headlines lately, allegedly making a few catty remarks about Iggy Azalea — who has been rumored to be romantically linked to her ex, 22-year-old Playboi Carti. According to Hollywood Life, the stunner took a dig at Iggy, saying that she thought it was sad that the 28-year-old rapper chose to go on dinner dates with her old boyfriends. Hollywood Life reports that Blac made the remark that “She’s never been a big fan of Iggy’s, she thinks she’s phony and fake.”