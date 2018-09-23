Angela Simmons Posts Video Of Epic Car-Themed Birthday Party For 2-Year Old Son Sutton

Angela Simmons just rang in her 31st birthday in style, but it’s already time to celebrate another birthday. Her son Sutton turned 2-years-old yesterday, and thanks to his mom, he had an incredible and epic birthday party that was shot by a professional photographer. Angela posted a video of the party to her Instagram with a long list of people who are credited with making the magical day happen. Fans couldn’t believe how amazing the set-up was, with many people wishing Sutton a well-deserved and exciting birthday.

The theme of the party was race cars, and Sutton was seen enjoying being the star of the day in a white T-shirt and gold necklace. He’s only 2-years-old, but he already has a good sense of style. From riding around on toy cars, visiting with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, to car decor made out of balloons, it was definitely the party of the month as far as toddlers go. Angela looked like she was having a great time too, wearing a simple black-and-white Adidas outfit. Another cute video shows Sutton looking a little fidgety as people sang him a happy birthday in front of a red race car made out of balloons.

Angela posted a sweet birthday message to her son earlier in a different photo, along with a photo collage of Sutton from birth until now. This is what she said.

“And then God created you. Welcome to Chapter 2 of your life. As a mom I promise to do my best to continue to give you the tools you need to grow [heart emoji] Today we will celebrate you. But in my eyes everyday is your birthday. I celebrate the gift of you daily baby boy! [party emoji] Happy 2 nd Birthday [gift emoji] Love you my baby [heart emoji]”

Some people wanted to know where Sutton’s dad was at in the comments, but one fan shut them down with a simple response, saying “Why y’all so pressed about where is his Dad? Y’all go find him and ask where he at if y’all that d*mn concerned.” Either way, Angela threw Sutton a birthday that he’ll never forget, with a ton of his friends.

Most of Angela’s fans focused on her and Sutton, sending her words of praise like, “You’re such a great mom! Every post is full of so much love! God bless ya’ll!” Others completely related to Sutton’s obsession with cars, saying that their sons are the same way.