Kanye West & Son Saint Throw Out First Pitch At Chicago White Sox Game

Kanye West and his only son, Saint West, took time out of their busy schedules to head to a Chicago White Sox game over the weekend.

According to a Sept. 23 report by E! Online, Kanye West and his son Saint hit the mound to throw out the first pitch at the Chicago White Sox’s game with the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field.

West’s song “Homecoming” played as the rapper carried his son on his shoulders to the pitcher’s mound. Kanye set Saint on the ground and then handed him a baseball, which he threw himself towards the catcher at home plate. The crowd cheered for both Saint and his famous daddy, who also threw out a pitch to start the game.

Kanye wore a White Sox jersey with gray sweats and Yeezy sneakers as little Saint donned a Chicago Bulls shirt under his unbuttoned White Sox jersey, which had the West last name printed on the back. The little boy wore black sweats and black sneakers for the event.

The West boys made an appearance at the Chicago game just days after Kanye announced to his fans that he would be moving back to the Windy City and “never” plans on leaving again.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kanye West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, allegedly believes that the rapper could change his mind about moving to Chicago.

“Kanye has a tendency though to change his mind quickly, so she is just going along with his plans because it makes him happy. Next week, something else might make him happier,” one source revealed. “He changes his mind like he changes his underwear,” a second insider to People Magazine.

However, even if West does want to stay in Chicago, Kim has no plans of uprooting her life or her children from their home in Hollywood. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will reportedly remain in L.A. with the kids, where they will go to school and be around Kim’s famous family members.

“She thinks it’s best for the kids to continue their schedule in LA. North is in school and everything is working great. Kim doesn’t think a permanent move to Chicago benefits the kids. Also, Kim wants to be around her family as much as possible too. She loves their new house and it finally feels like a home to her,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!