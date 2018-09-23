There Is A ‘Bureaucratic Coup’ Against Trump, Lindsey Graham Claims: ‘They Tried To Destroy This President’

'There's a bureaucratic coup against President Trump being discovered here,' Graham said, adding that the FBI actively worked to sabotage Trump, and tip the scales in Hillary Clinton's favor.

Senator Lindsey Graham alleged Sunday that there is a “bureaucratic coup” within the Trump administration, The Hill reports.

The South Carolina senator’s comments come just days after a bombshell New York Times report which alleges that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein discussed secretly recording President Trump and floated the idea of invoking the 25th amendment.

Rosenstein denied invoking the constitutional clause, refusing to further comment on a story based on anonymous sources who are “obviously biased,” according to BBC.

Should Donald Trump fire Rod Rosenstein? According to Lindsey Graham, unless Rosenstein lied, the POTUS should not fire him.

“He shouldn’t fire Rosenstein unless you believe Rosenstein’s lying; he said he didn’t do the things alleged,” Senator Graham said.

“I don’t know what Rosenstein did, but I know what [Andrew McCabe] or [Peter Strzok] and [Lisa Page] did,” Graham added.

Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, and Lisa Page are among President Trump’s favorite targets: the POTUS often refers to Strzok and Page as “lovers” in his Twitter attacks.

Likewise, many conservatives have cited leaked messages – exchanged between Page and Strzok – as evidence of FBI’s bias against Trump, The Hill notes.

An inspector general report, however, found that the FBI was not biased.

But, according to Graham, there exists an administrative, bureaucratic coup d’état working to undermine President Trump.

“There’s a bureaucratic coup against President Trump being discovered here,” Graham said, adding that the FBI actively worked to sabotage Trump, and tip the scales in Hillary Clinton’s favor.

“They tried to destroy this president,” Graham concluded.

According to Graham, special counsel should “look into” the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s alleged bias.

“We need a special counsel to look at this. Rosenstein is doing the country a great disservice by not appointing a special counsel to look at all of this.”

Asked whether President Trump should fire Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein, @LindseyGrahamSC says: "He shouldn't fire Rosenstein unless you believe Rosenstein's lying, he said he did do the things alleged. But there's a bureaucratic coup against President Trump being discovered here."

Bob Woodward’s best-selling book, the controversial and anonymous New York Times op-ed, and Rod Rosenstein’s alleged proposal to invoke the 25th amendment suggest that there indeed exist, at the very least, fundamental disagreements within the Trump administration and in the White House.

Claims of coup d’état, however, appear to be the prevalent talking point on the American right. Senator Graham is merely echoing the sentiment expressed by President Donald Trump himself via Twitter, and by individuals such as Steve Bannon, who told Reuters that Trump is facing a “coup.”

For Lindsey Graham, defending President Trump is nothing new. Previously, as reported by the Inquisitr, Graham suggested argued that the New York Times published the anonymous piece because the Trump-Russia narrative is “falling apart.”