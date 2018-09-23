Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Keeping Her Friends Circle Small, But It Looks Like Serena Williams Made The Cut

It’s been a busy four months since Meghan Markle entered the royal family after marrying Prince Harry. Since then, there’s been plenty to keep the Duchess busy. From royal engagements, charity work, to juggling a personal life, things were made even more complicated by a transatlantic move.

While Meghan’s made a great impression on the royal family and fans, her American family have kept things unbearable. From her dad Thomas Markle spouting off ridiculous claims that Meghan is not being herself to half-sibling Samantha sending a GIF of a hamster to “honor” Harry’s birthday, the Markles have kept things interesting in a bad way.

Meanwhile, there were reports that Meghan didn’t know who she could trust and that she was keeping her friends circle very small to avoid the sort of paparazzi and media disaster that her family is inflicting. But after all that was said and done, it looks like Serena Williams made the cut.

After all, she casually said in an interview that “We were actually just texting each other this morning. We have known each other for a long time, but we really are relying on each other a lot recently.” Serena also attended the royal wedding, and she described what it felt like, detailed People.

“I felt like we were literally watching history. I feel like in a few years, when I look back at that moment, it’s just gonna be so historic. It’s gonna be something people never forget.”

Meanwhile, it sounds like Serena leaned on Meghan as she dealt with the aftermath of the U.S. Open.

Serena Williams Says Meghan Markle Has Supported Her After U.S. Open Controversy https://t.co/iX3CpaKmVx — Sandra Sully (@Sandra_Sully) September 22, 2018

Williams received a lot of backlash after her outburst on the court, which she has since called “sexist.” Serena also explained her side of the story after her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, said, “I’m honest, I was coaching. I don’t think she looked at me so that’s why she didn’t even think I was.”

“I just don’t understand what he was talking about. [Mouratoglou] said he made a motion, so I was like, ‘Okay, you made a motion, now you told people you were coaching me? That doesn’t make sense, why would you say that?'”

On the other hand, Meghan is likely finding close friends to be a huge source of comfort as she transitions into her new role. Some experts have commented that the Duchess may find it difficult to assimilate into her new life, which can be a lot more lonesome than she may have been expecting.

But with that aside, Meghan looked radiant during her first charity event, as she appeared alongside her mother, Doria Ragland, and supportive husband, Prince Harry.