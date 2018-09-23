Pompeo says that they have told almost all the stories they can tell

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo is ready for her 16th season as Dr. Meredith Grey but does Pompeo think the series is winding down? In a recent interview, Pompeo said that they have just about told every story there is to tell at Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital.

PageSix says that Pompeo won’t come right out and say she is done playing Meredith Grey, but she is certainly hinting.

“I’m clearly not prepared right now to make any formal announcement about what my future is on the show, but I am really feeling like we have told the majority of the stories that we can tell. It’s about time that I mix it up. I’m definitely looking for a change.”

Pompeo’s current contract is coming to an end and she is looking forward to her next steps which will include directing and producing, skills she says she’s learned from Shonda Rhimes.

“I’d love to direct a pilot. I really like producing, that’s really challenging for me. I think I’ve had an amazing training. I’ve had a Master Class in producing these last 14 years. I know every aspect of making a television show. Producing and directing is where I’m challenged and where I’m learning. It’s more interesting to me because it’s a skill I haven’t mastered yet.”

Ellen Pompeo hints at a 'Grey's Anatomy' exithttps://t.co/iNVlHupTnH pic.twitter.com/vM0Wapz9GF — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) September 23, 2018

Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes handed over the show running duties to Executive Producer Krista Vernoff last season, but she will return to write the series finale, which she may or may not be working on currently.

“I have written the end of the show at least six times. But we just don’t end. Every time I thought, ‘This is how the show should end,’ we’ve gone past those moments, so I’ve stopped trying. I have no idea now.”

The cast of Grey’s Anatomy has gone through many changes over the years, with only a handful of the original cast members, including Pompeo. But at the end of Season 15 two major members of the cast were eliminated without much notice. Luckily, the script did not kill off Sarah Drew or Jessica Capshaw, meaning that fans could see them in some sort of series finale.

Vernoff said that both women brought a lot to the table.