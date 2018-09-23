‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: Thaao Penghlis Back As Andre Or Tony

Days of our Lives comings and goings reveal that a fan favorite character is about to return to Salem again.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will see actor Thaao Penghlis return to the soap opera, but as who? As many fans will remember, the actor has played two different roles on the show, including Andre DiMera and Tony DiMera.

Although it has been Andre that fans have been seeing in Salem in recent years, Tony has been known to pop in and out of town when it is least expected. However, both Andre and Tony are presumed dead.

Days of our Lives fans watched earlier this year when Andre’s murder shocked Salem. The character was found dead in his office after he was bludgeoned to death with the urn of Tony DiMera.

Later, it was revealed that Andre was killed by Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller), who was suffering from a split personality disorder at the time. When she killed Andre, she did so as one of her alter egos, Gabby. Abby believed that she was her close friend, Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus). Abigail later developed another alter-ego named Dr. Laura.

However, when Gabi was charged with Andre’s murder Abigail’s alter-egos, along with the help of Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher), made up a lie that Gabi killed Andre, and she was later sent to prison for the crime.

Thankfully, Gabi got out of prison, but it wasn’t until she was beaten up by another inmate and rushed to the hospital that it was revealed that Abigail was suffering from a split personality disorder that caused her to murder Andre as “Gabby.”

Although Days of our Lives fans have seen Andre back a few times since his death in a series of flashbacks and dreams, it seems that he may be back again in the very near future.

Sources reveal that Thaao Penghlis is officially back in the studio filming scenes for DOOL. However, while fans assume he’ll be back as Andre, he may also return as Tony, his lookalike family member who was killed back in 2009.

In addition to Penghlis’ return, Days of our Lives fans will also see actor Julian Barnes back as the DiMera family butler, Harold. He’ll return on Thursday, Sept. 27 in scenes with Stefan DiMera and Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney).

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.