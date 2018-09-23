Paleo Diet Buff Kristin Cavallari Flaunts Toned Legs In Strapless Dress

"If I don’t eat healthy food, I don’t feel good."

Kristin Cavallari flaunted her gym-toned legs and willowy physique in a strapless white mini-dress at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

Cavallari shared an Instagram photo from the event with her 3.4 million followers, who heaped praise on the super-fit mom of three for her enviable figure.

Kristin looked effortlessly chic in a body-hugging white mini-dress paired with silver pumps that accentuated her lean legs and sinewy arms.

Judging by her youthful, athletic figure, it’s hard to believe that Cavallari has three small children who were born in rapid succession (in 2012, 2014, and 2015).

Bikini-Body Secrets Are Paleo-Style Diet And Weightlifting

Kristin has credited a gluten-free, Paleo-inspired diet and weightlifting workouts for her hot bikini body, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Cavallari famously lost 20 pounds less than two months after each of her three pregnancies by following an organic, Paleo-style diet that emphasizes high-quality proteins and healthy fats such as coconut oil, butter, and grass-fed beef.

Kristin said she prefers to eat healthy foods over processed junk because eating clean makes her feel energetic and happy.

Cavallari cooks most of her family’s meals and pays special attention to what she prepares because her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, has type 1 diabetes.

“That’s how we eat at home, that’s how I cook at home,” Cavallari told People.“Jay’s a type 1 diabetic, so I’ve truly seen first-hand what a good diet can truly do for you.”

Eating well has also given Kristin the best bikini body of her life — after three pregnancies. In fact, Cavallari is slimmer and more toned now at age 31 than she was at 21.

Here’s a flashback bikini photo of Kristin in 2008, when she was 21. Cavallari posed alongside fellow reality TV stars Kourtney and Kim Kardashian. All three have improved with age.

While most Hollywood starlets do long sessions of calorie-torching cardio workouts, Cavallari said she does no cardio exercise. Instead, the blonde beauty lifts weights four days a week and does circuit-training workouts.

“I don’t do any cardio,” Cavallari said. “Cardio used to be all I did before I had kids, but once I had them my lifestyle changed.”

Most fitness experts agree that the No. 1 secret for weight loss is a healthy diet. Indeed, many say your diet is 80 percent responsible for your weight. Exercise accounts for the remaining 20 percent. Kristin is a prime example.

Kristin Cavallari shot to fame after starring on the MTV reality show The Hills and Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County. She has since pivoted to become a fashion designer.

Cavallari married to former NFL star Jay Cutler in 2013. Cutler was previously a quarterback for the Chicago Bears. Kristin and Jay recently relocated to Nashville, Tennessee. Kristin now stars on her own E! reality TV show, Very Cavallari.