Cannabition Museum In Las Vegas Features ‘Bongzilla’, Man-Sized Cannabis Buds, Instagram Opportunities

If one’s idea of the traditional museum experience is something like the Louvre or the Smithsonian — a touristy affair replete with stuffy gravitas and appreciation of the elevated aesthetics and culture of a locale — than the newest addition to the Las Vegas downtown core may have those travelers shaking their heads.

Others, however, may find the Cannabition Cannabis Museum — billed as the world’s first interactive cannabis museum — both uplifting and entertaining, with or without the appropriate herbal accouterments. Given that Nevada continues to impose a blanket ban on public cannabis consumption, it seems that the law will continue to harsh the buzz of museum-goers despite the celebration of the seed-to-strain culture contained within this recent Sin City experiment.

As Yahoo! News reports, sales for legal cannabis — both indica and sativa — have far exceeded initial expectations. As consumer demand outpaces governmental supply, influences in tertiary industries appear to have been taking notice, allowing for opportunities such as this one, founder J.J. Walker seems to imply. Giving a statement to the Associated Press, Walker said:

“Our goal when people come out of this is that they don’t fear the cannabis industry if they are not believers in the industry… Cannabition is not about just serving people that like marijuana, it’s about serving the masses that want to learn about cannabis and or just have fun and go do a cool art experience.”

Visitors to the weed mecca will find themselves immersed in a step-by-step tour of all things related to the cannabis culture. A dozen installations await fans and tourists to engage with, hopefully sharing their Instagram snapshots and acting as influencers, great and small. Guests will be able to relax — and perhaps even take a nap — in a small bed shaped like a cannabis seed. The “grow” installation features a mock-up grow op, complete with marijuana plants at various stages of their life cycle and the requisite hardware — ballasts and lighting — necessary to successfully cultivate a crop.

Other notable features of the Cannabition Cannabis Museum include the infamous “Red Shark” — the Chevrolet Caprice of the late gonzo journalist and notable drug aficionado Hunter S. Thompson — and a 24-foot-tall glass bong lovingly referred to as “Bongzilla.”

The inclusion of Hunter S. Thompson’s iconic Caprice comes via the donation of the vehicle to the museum via the writer’s widow, Anita Thompson, details Forbes. When asked by interviewers for the publication as to why she was motivated to make the vehicle available for public viewing as an attraction for the marijuana museum, Anita Thompson was very clear in her response.

“I continue Hunter’s work by bringing awareness of marijuana laws that target minorities and destroy families all over this country for possession of this plant. The ‘Red Shark’ is a symbol of our journey together as active citizens to stop putting responsible smokers in jail. Cannabition is also doing this work in a way that is fun and informative for guests.”

Talk about high… A 24-foot bong is the main attraction at Cannabition, a cannabis-themed museum opening in Downtown Las Vegas. https://t.co/WYn5yTEkSq — FOX59 News (@FOX59) September 21, 2018

Cannabis companies have clambered over one another to sponsor certain exhibits, as it seems likely that the museum will be a major success — amongst millennials as well as members of every other generation to have discovered and enjoyed the fruits of the cannabis plant.

Access to the Cannabition Cannabis Museum is restricted to adults who have reached the age of majority, which in Nevada is 21 years of age. The tour throughout the facility is estimated to run most guests about an hour, making the experience long enough to be memorable and yet brief enough to be amenable to most time-strapped traveler’s schedules.

Those looking to hug a man-sized nugget of cannabis or pose next to one of the world’s largest bongs would do well to take in the newest, and perhaps most risque, novelty that Sin City has to offer.