‘DWTS’ Newbie Joe Amabile Shows Off His Amateur Dancing Skills, Jokes That He Will ‘Lose The First Week’

Bachelor in Paradise fans can’t wait for the newest season of DWTS, considering that their very own Grocery Store Joe is making his dancing debut. Joe’s admitted that he has no dance experience, but it sounds like his partner, Jenna Johnson, approves of his hard work ethic so far, detailed the Inquisitr.

A few days ago, Joe posted some interview clips where he and Jenna answered some fun personal questions. It starts off with Joe hilariously saying that “We’re going to lose the first week, it’s over for us.” Unfortunately for Joe, being kicked off the Bachelorette during the first week gave him some unwanted fame at first. However, he made a strong comeback in Paradise, where he linked up with his current lover, Kendall Long.

Now, he’s heading right into his first dancing experience with reigning champion Jenna Johnson, and fans are hoping that he does well. At the end of the interview, he said, “People all across America, please vote for us. We really need it.”

Throughout the video, Joe reveals that he hopes to win. He also said Jenna dances “like a porcupine,” while Jenna said Joe dances “like a giraffe.” Joe also admitted that he no longer owns a grocery store, doesn’t like tea, and that he would call his fan base “The Watermelons.”

But best of all, Joe busts out some of his amateur dance moves, including his go-to dance move on the dance floor, and Jenna jokes with him, saying “That’s how…you get the girls?”

It’s no secret by the end of the video that Joe still has a lot to learn when it comes to dancing. He skips a step in the “Macarena” and thinks “flossing” is literally about teeth. But he looked pretty good doing the “stanky leg,” and Jenna is probably going to help whip him into good shape for the season premiere.

Fans loved the clips, as tons of people promised to tune in. One person encouraged him, saying, “Have a blast Joe! You got this!” as another said that “I might actually watch this show just because of him.” Others were more caught up on the fact that he doesn’t own a grocery store anymore, wondering, “What is grocery store joe without his grocery store.”

In the meantime, Joe’s relationship with Kendall appears to be going quite well. They have been posting cute photos of themselves on Instagram, as they’ve become a fan favorite.