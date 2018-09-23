‘Days Of Our Lives’ Fall Spoilers: Rex Brady Returns To Salem

Days of our Lives fall sweeps are just around the corner, and fans can’t help but be excited for the juicy storylines to come. Recently, NBC released a trailer for the upcoming fall season, and some major spoilers were revealed.

According to a recent report by Soap Dirt, the latest Days of our Lives trailer reveals the return of a long-gone character, Rex Brady. Previously, the character of Rex was played by Eric Winters. However, the soap has recast the character, putting actor Kyle Lowder in the role.

As many fans will remember, Kyle Lowder previously played the role of Brady Black on the show. When he left, actor Eric Martsolf stepped into the role and has become a fan favorite among DOOL viewers.

This fall, Lowder makes his return to Salem as Rex Brady, the son of Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). As fans will remember, Rex and his twin sister, Cassie Brady, first debuted on the soap in a very unusual way when they were discovered by Shawn Brady (then Jason Cook) and Belle Black (then Kirsten Storms) in a pod. The couple, who were teenagers at the time, believed them to be aliens.

However, it was eventually revealed that Rex and Cassie were genetically engineered children of Kate and Roman, whom Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo) had created as apart of one of his evil plans against the Brady family.

Eventually, Days of our Lives fans watched as Rex fell in love with Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath). The couple moved in together and were talking about marriage when Mimi found out that she was pregnant. Not ready to be a mother at the time, Mimi decided to terminate her pregnancy without telling her boyfriend.

When Rex found out about Mimi’s decision to have an abortion, he was furious. He sadly decided to end the romance and then left Salem. Fans have not seen him since that time, and he has rarely been talked about.

However, all that is about to change. Days of our Lives viewers will witness Rex return to Salem this fall to reunite with his mother and father. Although it is currently unclear about why Rex will be back in town, some fans have speculated that he and Mimi may be back together since she is also set to return around the same time.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.