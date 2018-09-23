‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Fans Weigh In On The Katie And Bill Custody Fight For Will

Bold and the Beautiful fans are certainly intrigued by the custody battle because it’s giving them a much-needed reprieve from the Hope (Annika Noelle), Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and Liam (Scott Clifton) love triangle, and they’re enjoying the dialogue between Bill (Don Diamont) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

In the last week, Katie (Heather Tom) and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) have gotten engaged and decided to get married, in part to show the judge that they are a stable family unit. They are determined to put their best foot forward so that the judge will rule in their favor.

On the other hand, Bill was initially in favor of bribing the judge, but Justin (Aaron D. Spears) talked him out of it. Instead, he has lined up two key witnesses to testify on his behalf this week. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via the Inquisitr, state that Liam and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will act as character witnesses for the media tycoon.

Fans on the various message boards have vastly different opinions about which way the judge will rule. Although there are those who are firmly in either the Katie or Bill camp, others are just furious that Ridge and Thorne have inserted themselves into a parenting dispute which doesn’t concern them.

On the She Knows Soaps message board, in a thread titled “Bill will win custody,” “cookieblue” speculates that Bill is most likely to win because Ridge bribed the judge. Now B&B fans know that Ridge and Judge Craig McMullen (Joe Lando) are old friends and that Ridge paid his law school fees. Ridge is now calling in a favor. The poster believes that their connection and that Ridge forced him to rule in Katie’s favor will come out in court. The result will be that Bill gets custody of Will.

In the “Obvious Bill will lose” thread on the World of The Bold and the Beautiful, the posters discuss a rather curious angle. While speaking to Judge McMullen, Ridge implied that Bill had raped Steffy, and the judge bought it hook, line, and sinker. Some fans feel that the judge could now be prejudiced towards Bill based on this false information.

BB fans on Soap Central point out that the entire custody suit was an unnecessary ploy on Katie’s part. In the “Katie’s custody battle is going too far in my opinion” one fan, “Penny B” weighs in.

“This is a totally ridiculous custody battle. Both Bill and Katie have behaved horribly in the past…but there is no evidence that Will was in danger. If they want to push it…Katie was the one who deserted Will when he was a baby…and she pushed Bill and Brooke together to raise him.”

Another fan, “Jadey,” feels that the court case isn’t even about Will anymore.

“The whole thing has turned into a vendetta of Ridge against Bill. None of it has anything to do with the amount of time Bill spent with his son or why, which is supposed to be Katie’s complaint.”

It’s interesting to note that for once, viewers aren’t as rigidly loyal to their favorite characters as they usually are in the case of a love storyline. They’re actually digging into the merits and are finding that this battle lacks depth. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.