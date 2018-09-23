‘Days Of Our Lives’ Fall Spoilers: Eric & Nicole Reunite

Days of our Lives fall spoilers have been revealed, and fans can expect to see an explosive reunion between a former fan favorite couple, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker).

According to a recent report by Soap Dirt, Days of our Lives recently released a trailer for fall sweeps, and it seems that fans are in for a treat. The new promo reveals that Eric will learn the truth about why Nicole really left Salem.

As many fans will remember, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Nicole Walker had fallen in love and planned to get married and raise their children together. However, Nicole couldn’t deny her feelings for her first love, Eric Brady. When the couple finally reunited, it sent Brady over the edge.

Brady was so upset by Nicole dumping him for his step-brother that he stooped to a new low. Brady told Nicole that if she didn’t break up with Eric and leave Salem with her daughter Holly for good that he would use evidence he collected that proved she was the person who killed Deimos Kiriakis.

Sadly, Nicole was forced to leave Salem and Eric behind as she couldn’t face going to jail and leaving her only child without a parent. So, she tearfully left town.

When Brady’s current girlfriend, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva), found out the real reason Nicole left town she spilled the details to Eric’s fiance, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves).

Days of our Lives watchers have realized that Jen couldn’t deal with the guilt of not telling Eric, so she will spill the truth to her fiance, and he’ll likely be shocked. The news will send Eric on a search for Nicole. They will finally come face to face and Eric will get the answers he’s been looking for from the love of his life.

In the new trailer, Eric is seen confronting Brady about running Nicole out of town. “You ruined my life,” he screams at his brother before he punches him in the face. Later, when Eric finally finds Nicole, he is overcome with emotion. “Please tell me that you still love me,” he tells his former love.

It is unclear whether or not Eric and Nicole will have a long, drawn-out storyline, or if Arianne Zucker will only make a cameo in a few episodes before leaving the soap opera again. However, Days of our Lives fans are seemingly excited to see what is in store for the character.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.