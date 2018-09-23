Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Shows Off Her Cute, Casual Side In Vineyard Instagram Snap

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and former NFL cheerleader Camille Kostek took to popular social media platform Instagram earlier today to show off a more relaxed, down-to-earth side of herself to her fans and followers.

In the photograph, Kostek is pictured leaning casually atop a wooden picnic table, a bottle of wine filled with what appears to be small green grapes beside her. An empty Bordeaux glass, the bottom bearing the apparent remains of a bit of red wine, lies between the bottle and the model.

Camille Kostek is dressed down in a way that many of her Instagram and Twitter followers are not exactly used to seeing — the ex-cheerleader having been sharing a string of bikini and beach shots in recent weeks to social media. Wearing a fitted pair of high-waisted, boot-cut jeans that compliment the blond bombshell’s natural curves and a simple black shirt to go with it, Kostek looks ready for a night at the vineyards as readily as she might look for a night out at the local pub.

Kostek’s long blond hair streams out from under a plain black toque, belying the fact that Summer is clearly over and that the Fall chill is about to set in deep. She is backgrounded by rural roads leading away into the dusky distance, well-landscaped stonework that frames the perimeter of the vineyard’s seating area, and small strings of lightbulbs that lend a sense of atmosphere to the affair.

Her sense of comfort may come from the fact that it appears she is visiting home — which is Killingworth, Connecticut according to both Famous Birthdays and The Famous People. The caption makes this somewhat clear — inside, Kostek mentions spending some much-needed time with her mom and dad, her pet cat, and how nice it is to be home. This testimonial is corroborated by the fact that her location tag, Chamard Vineyards, refers to a winery that is located about 10 minutes drive away from the community of Killingworth.

Her dress and surroundings present a stark difference from her trappings just a few days earlier, when Kostek was busy stepping out in New York City for fashion week. Often pictured wearing a strikingly elegant white dress that captured the classic motif of the early motion picture era — Marilyn Monroe coming immediately to mind — Kostek made headlines and impressed her fans and followers on social media at the same time.

Her beau, Rob Gronkowski, also shares some of the spotlight on her red-hot Instagram account, having been posted in a couples snapshot just one week ago. Also appearing the social media share was television host Jimmy Fallon, who Kostek joking referred to in the caption for the pic as her boyfriend.